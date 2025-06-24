iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong

Recovery Assistant is described in the release notes for the second dev beta of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 as a new way to recover your device if it won't start normally. There aren't many other details in the notes, but it's mentioned the feature can look for problems and attempt to resolve them.





Meanwhile, this feature is super useful for a growing amount of users who only use iPhones as their main computing device. Some people may not even have a computer to run the current recovery procedures on.

iOS 26

