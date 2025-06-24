Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong

New Recovery Assistant can troubleshoot a crashed iPhone without needing a Mac or PC – finally catching up to Android.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26's second developer beta has now arrived, and it is bringing a couple of changes and even a hint about the iPhone 17 Air. Meanwhile, there's a new Recovery Assistant that is being shown for the first time in this beta. 

The Recovery Assistant is a useful feature aimed at helping you if your iPhone won't boot properly. The cool thing is that it doesn't require a Mac or PC for fixes. 

Rarely does an iPhone fail to boot properly, but these things do happen and there could be some software issues that prevent an iPhone from starting. Usually, fixing this requires a Mac or PC, but with this new Recovery Assistant, Apple is making it less of a necessity. 

Recovery Assistant is described in the release notes for the second dev beta of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 as a new way to recover your device if it won't start normally. There aren't many other details in the notes, but it's mentioned the feature can look for problems and attempt to resolve them.

Have you ever had to deal with your iPhone not booting up properly?

Vote View Result

Meanwhile, this feature is super useful for a growing amount of users who only use iPhones as their main computing device. Some people may not even have a computer to run the current recovery procedures on. 


This feature seems to be an expansion of an existing feature that allows an iPhone to be restored with the help of another iPhone or an iPad. But, what's cool with Recovery Assistant is that it doesn't require any type of other device. 

It's been a few years since Apple has been working on such a thing, actually. Back in February 2020, an iOS beta showed some software hooks for an "OS Recovery" feature that doesn't rely on a Mac or PC to recover an iPhone. Rumors also indicated in 2021 that there would be an "Internet Recovery" feature that would reinstall an unresponsive iPhone with ways to wirelessly restore the OS. 

Meanwhile, Android users have long had a Recovery mode on their phones, which can help in cases where the phone won't boot. There's also Safe mode on Android, while Galaxy phones and OnePlus phones even have more sophisticated diagnostics tools. So it's good that Apple is finally working on such a thing, but it was, well, about time. 

iOS 26 is now in its developer beta, with a public beta expected next month and the official stable release in the fall. 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)

Latest News

Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
I think we can all see where the iPhone 17 Air is headed
I think we can all see where the iPhone 17 Air is headed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless