Snatch a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for less than $100 now with this Amazon deal

Black Friday 2023 is officially on our doorstep, ushering in a ton of exceptional deals that let you save a lot right now. Lots and lots of phones , earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets are currently majorly discounted.





One deal that is worthy of your attention brings the price of the secretly awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite all the way down to sub-$100 territory on Amazon. By the way, Amazon has some of the best Black Friday deals available right now. This should automatically be raising an alarm for deal-hunters.





Galaxy Tab A7 Lite now less than $100 This awesome Black Friday deal on Amazon lets you save slightly less than 20% on one of the underrated gems in Samsung's tablet lineup. The Tab A7 lite might not be a proper flagship device, but it will get the job done without breaking the bank. With a large 8.7" display and 32GB of storage, it's the perfect tablet to use as a backup or to gift a loved on. Grab it for just $99 this Black Friday. $20 off (17%) $99 $119 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A8 32GB with 32GB now just $140 In case you love the general idea behind Samsung's affordable tablets but you're willing for something with a little more "premium" sprinkled on top, then the Galaxy Tab A8 might be the one for you. Greatly discounted to just $140 all the way from $230, this one is slightly larger but still extremely affordable, rigid, and worthy of your attention. $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon





Why did we say that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is “secretly awesome” ? After all, isn't it a relatively low-end slate that can't really hold a candle to more upscale tablets, particularly across Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S series? Yes, that's right, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite can't really be associated with powerful hardware or unique features that set it apart, but it has one pretty big selling point, and that is its price.





Usually selling at $120, the affordable slate is currently selling for just $99 on Amazon. At such a low price, it's extremely easy to overlook the truly humble hardware loadout of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's perfect to own as a backup tablet or a dedicated smart home controller, for example. You can even consider getting one for the kids or a less pretentious relative who wouldn't look the gift horse in the mouth.





Speaking of the hardware inside the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, it's not really a device that stands out. Equipped with an 8.7-inch display, it's a compact tablet that's easy to handle while offering a decent amount of screen real estate. Having a 16:9 aspect ratio, it's perfect for watching movies in landscape or reading books in portrait mode. More importantly, it has a metal frame that offers some decent sturdiness and a peace of mind.





While the 32GB of storage might sound a bit claustrophobic in late 2023 (it surely does), you can insert a microSD card slot and expand the amount of storage you have at hand, which is always a nice feature to have!





While this deal is lucrative, rest assured it wouldn't last forever. You have a couple of days at best and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will surely creep up back to its regular price. Make sure to benefit from this nice Black Friday deal right now! While this deal is lucrative, rest assured it wouldn't last forever. You have a couple of days at best and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will surely creep up back to its regular price. Make sure to benefit from this nice Black Friday deal right now!















