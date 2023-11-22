This large Lenovo tablet with 128GB storage goes for Samsung's jugular at killer Black Friday price





But you might also want to look at a third option if you have a little more than 150 bucks to spend on a true Android-powered slate with a lot of screen real estate and many surprisingly advanced specifications.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color $100 off (37%) $169 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking about Lenovo's impossibly named Tab P11 (Gen 2), which is not to be confused with the Tab P11 Plus, Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2), or Tab P12. Of course, you shouldn't really concern yourselves with remembering the branding of this 2022-released 11.5-incher, focusing instead mainly on its amazing bang-for-buck quality right now.









That's good for a generous 128GB storage configuration, and it's only slightly more expensive than an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 variant with a modest 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room. The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 crushes pretty much all of its sub-$200 rivals in a number of other departments too, sporting a high-quality IPS display with 2K resolution and 400 nits of brightness while packing an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a large enough battery to deliver "all-day" endurance between charges.



