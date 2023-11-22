This large Lenovo tablet with 128GB storage goes for Samsung's jugular at killer Black Friday price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're considering a budget tablet purchase this holiday season, you're probably primarily focused on two industry-leading brands. There's Amazon, which is always the top choice for cash-strapped shoppers of iPad alternatives (loosely) based on Android, and Samsung, which is currently selling the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S6 Lite, and Galaxy Tab A8 mid-rangers at what may seem like unbeatable Black Friday 2023 prices.
But you might also want to look at a third option if you have a little more than 150 bucks to spend on a true Android-powered slate with a lot of screen real estate and many surprisingly advanced specifications.
We're talking about Lenovo's impossibly named Tab P11 (Gen 2), which is not to be confused with the Tab P11 Plus, Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2), or Tab P12. Of course, you shouldn't really concern yourselves with remembering the branding of this 2022-released 11.5-incher, focusing instead mainly on its amazing bang-for-buck quality right now.
Normally available for a fairly reasonable $269.99 and up, the relatively good-looking and decidedly feature-packed alternative to Apple's latest "regular" iPad is on sale for Black Friday at Best Buy at a lower-than-ever price of $169.99.
That's good for a generous 128GB storage configuration, and it's only slightly more expensive than an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 variant with a modest 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room. The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 crushes pretty much all of its sub-$200 rivals in a number of other departments too, sporting a high-quality IPS display with 2K resolution and 400 nits of brightness while packing an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a large enough battery to deliver "all-day" endurance between charges.
The Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speaker system is another thing you don't often get in this price bracket, while from a software standpoint, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) could and will probably do better than right now in the near future, being promised not only an Android 13 update but Android 14 goodies as well... eventually. Should you trust Lenovo on that? Maybe not wholeheartedly, but this ultra-affordable 11.5-inch giant is sufficiently well-equipped in all other departments for the potentially poor software support to not stop you from pulling the trigger today.
