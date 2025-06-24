Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with pen and cover) at this unbeatable price before it's too late!

Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember Woot's seemingly unbeatable Galaxy Tab S9 FE clearance deal from a few weeks back? Well, it appears that the Amazon-owned e-tailer hasn't managed to "clean its warehouse" out of this 2023-released 10.9-inch Samsung mid-ranger yet, and believe it or not, an even better "clearance" offer is available right now.

Yes, you can pay as little as $274.99 if you hurry for not just the amazingly feature-packed Android tablet with a 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen in tow and a respectable Exynos 1380 processor under the hood, but a handy stylus and book cover as well. Oddly enough, Woot lists the bundle at a regular price of $439.99, which is not really accurate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

$274 99
$439 99
$165 off (38%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen and Book Cover Included, International Model, 1-Year Warranty
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

$45 off (10%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, US Version, Gray Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

That's because the Tab S9 FE with a built-in S Pen alone normally starts at $449.99 at major US retailers like Amazon (where it's currently only marked down by up to $45), and the extra protective accessory included here cannot be worth negative 10 bucks. So, yes, you're definitely looking at saving more than $165 all in all before July 7 or by the time Woot inevitably runs out of inventory.

Before pulling the trigger, it is important to note that the Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition units on sale at this irresistible price are "international" models, which... shouldn't impact your user experience in the US in any noticeable way. That's especially true when you consider that you'll qualify for a full 1-year warranty, and perhaps even more importantly, that these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices sold in a gray colorway only with 128 gigs of internal storage space.

I'm obviously not going to lie and tell you that this is the best Android tablet money can buy in 2025, but at $275, it's certainly good enough, and it's arguably close enough to the newer and much costlier Galaxy Tab S10 FE in terms of raw power, battery life, build quality, and overall user experience to jump at the very top of your summer shopping list today.

