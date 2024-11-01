Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, iPad Air 11, ThinkPhone, and more hot bargains!

Have you settled on a budget for your holiday shopping this year? Do you know exactly what you want to get everyone for Christmas but are unsure the aforementioned budget will cover everything and a little something, something to spoil yourself as well?





Fret not, as our latest collection of week-ending mobile tech deals from across the interweb is here to help solve at least some of your Christmas shopping problems and dilemmas without having to wait until the last minute for that miraculous discount or fight off the Black Friday crowds (online or offline) for the handful of top phones sold at unbeatable prices.

The week's three best offers are simply too good to pass up

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Plum Sport Loop, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging $40 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Blue and Starlight Color Options $101 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Can I guarantee the hot new Apple Watch Series 10 will not get a heftier discount than $40 in the next few weeks? Absolutely not. Do I think this is the best smartwatch an iPhone user can buy right now? Definitely, especially if you're not a part of the outdoorsy target audience of the Apple Watch Ultra line and feel like the screen real estate of the Series 9 could use a bit of a boost, which its sequel provides without increasing the overall footprint.





The business-friendly ThinkPhone , meanwhile, could well be discontinued (this time for good) instead of discounted in the US in the near future and replaced with a long overdue second edition ... that's not necessarily better. That makes Motorola's revived $300 price cut extremely hard to turn down, especially if you're interested more in your phone's security prowess and long-term durability than things like camera performance or processing power.





These smartphone promotions are also mighty compelling

Motorola Moto G Play (2024) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color, Verizon or AT&T Activation Required, 1-Month Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership Included $140 off (93%) Gift $9 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Vegan Leather, Scarlet Wave and Caramel Latte Color Options $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $200 off (36%) $349 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black and Flowy Emerald Color Options $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Yellow Color $251 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Included $200 off (15%) Gift $1099 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $400 off (24%) Buy at Amazon



Recommended Stories

with a respectable processor, more than reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen, competent main camera, hefty battery, and just one special requirement that may not prove much of an inconvenience at all? Everybody? Who wants a $9.99 Android phone with a respectable processor, more than reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen, competent main camera, hefty battery, and just one special requirement that may not prove much of an inconvenience at all? Everybody?









Tablet bargains galore!

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, PUMPKIN Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Folio Case Included $180 off (38%) Gift $299 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad mini (6th Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Four Color Options $149 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included $136 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $15 off (3%) Buy at Amazon





If you like compact tablets more than gargantuan 11 or 13-inchers, you have a very hard decision to make between Apple's new iPad mini at a small discount and Apple's old iPad mini at a massive discount. Of course, it's always nice to face such "hardship", as is to be able to get the first-gen OnePlus Pad at only three Benjamins with a nice little gift also included.





is somehow both big and affordable, which I'm sure will feel like the perfect combination for plenty of cash-strapped Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is somehow both bigaffordable, which I'm sure will feel like the perfect combination for plenty of cash-strapped Android tablet buyers and hardcore Samsung fans right now. And yes, this giant comes with a bundled S Pen too.

The best smartwatch deals today are all Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Gold $136 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Cream Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $68 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silverf Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $159 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Look, I didn't mean to only include Galaxy Watches in this section of our latest weekly deals roundup, but Samsung simply manages to tower above every one of its competitors in terms of bang for your buck (once you exclude the Apple Watch Series 10 , at least).





So many awesome earbuds and headphones offers!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Four Color Options $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $69 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Multiple Color Options $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included $40 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





Speaking of diversity, we have three very different wireless earbuds options and two very interesting over-ear headphones to recommend this week at similarly remarkable discounts.



