Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, iPad Air 11, ThinkPhone, and more hot bargains!
Have you settled on a budget for your holiday shopping this year? Do you know exactly what you want to get everyone for Christmas but are unsure the aforementioned budget will cover everything and a little something, something to spoil yourself as well?
Fret not, as our latest collection of week-ending mobile tech deals from across the interweb is here to help solve at least some of your Christmas shopping problems and dilemmas without having to wait until the last minute for that miraculous discount or fight off the Black Friday crowds (online or offline) for the handful of top phones sold at unbeatable prices.
The week's three best offers are simply too good to pass up
Can I guarantee the hot new Apple Watch Series 10 will not get a heftier discount than $40 in the next few weeks? Absolutely not. Do I think this is the best smartwatch an iPhone user can buy right now? Definitely, especially if you're not a part of the outdoorsy target audience of the Apple Watch Ultra line and feel like the screen real estate of the Series 9 could use a bit of a boost, which its sequel provides without increasing the overall footprint.
The business-friendly ThinkPhone, meanwhile, could well be discontinued (this time for good) instead of discounted in the US in the near future and replaced with a long overdue second edition... that's not necessarily better. That makes Motorola's revived $300 price cut extremely hard to turn down, especially if you're interested more in your phone's security prowess and long-term durability than things like camera performance or processing power.
Last on our top three list today (but certainly not least), Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024) powerhouse with an M2 chipset under its hood is currently cheaper than ever before, making it incredibly difficult for Samsung to justify the prices of the Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra, and even the Tab S9 family (Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ included).
These smartphone promotions are also mighty compelling
Who wants a $9.99 Android phone with a respectable processor, more than reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen, competent main camera, hefty battery, and just one special requirement that may not prove much of an inconvenience at all? Everybody?
How about a slightly costlier but far from extravagant Motorola mid-ranger with a built-in stylus, even smoother display, and an impressive combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage? Don't worry, we have Android flagships to recommend this week as well if you have significantly more than $250 to spend, with the OnePlus 12 selling at a nice discount with no strings attached, the Galaxy S24 Ultra being both substantially marked down and bundled with a nice pair of premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the OnePlus Open doing everything in its power to stay relevant in 2024... and largely succeeding.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr (2024) are also undeniably among the best foldables out there today in terms of their value for your money at cool new discounts, while the Motorola Edge (2024) might just be the perfect budget 5G phone for folks who can't afford something like the OnePlus 12R or Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
Tablet bargains galore!
If you like compact tablets more than gargantuan 11 or 13-inchers, you have a very hard decision to make between Apple's new iPad mini at a small discount and Apple's old iPad mini at a massive discount. Of course, it's always nice to face such "hardship", as is to be able to get the first-gen OnePlus Pad at only three Benjamins with a nice little gift also included.
Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is somehow both big and affordable, which I'm sure will feel like the perfect combination for plenty of cash-strapped Android tablet buyers and hardcore Samsung fans right now. And yes, this giant comes with a bundled S Pen too.
The best smartwatch deals today are all Samsung
Look, I didn't mean to only include Galaxy Watches in this section of our latest weekly deals roundup, but Samsung simply manages to tower above every one of its competitors in terms of bang for your buck (once you exclude the Apple Watch Series 10, at least).
The Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra are very differently priced after their latest discounts, evidently targeting different audiences and essentially covering all smartwatch market segments today. Talk about unrivaled diversity!
So many awesome earbuds and headphones offers!
Speaking of diversity, we have three very different wireless earbuds options and two very interesting over-ear headphones to recommend this week at similarly remarkable discounts.
The Galaxy Buds FE are almost unbelievably cheap, the AirPods Pro 2 need no introduction, the Beats Solo 4 and Bose QuietComfort Headphones are way more affordable than the likes of the AirPods Max and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are... admittedly still a little overpriced, nonetheless contributing to a list that covers pretty much all the individual needs and preferences of all types of audiophiles out there. Now go ahead and get an early start on your holiday shopping!
