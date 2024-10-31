Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached





Motorola Moto G Play (2024) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color, Verizon or AT&T Activation Required, 1-Month Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership Included $140 off (93%) $9 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy





that easy, you do need to activate your new low to mid-end handset on AT&T account or service line is super-easy and almost surprisingly fast. Because nothing in life iseasy, you do need to activate your new low to mid-end handset on Verizon or AT&T upfront to slash a whopping 140 bucks off a $149.99 list price, but as reported by multiple bargain hunters over at Slickdeals , canceling a newaccount or service line is super-easy and almost surprisingly fast.





In other words, you can cough up that $10, promise to use the G Play (2024) on AT&T , and then very quickly break that promise without paying another dime. Verizon 's cancelation policy is unfortunately not as relaxed as that of its arch-rival, but if you're a devoted customer of Big Red anyway, you might as well add a new line of service to your current account and score a dirt-cheap smartphone in the process.





I'm not going to lie to you, the latest addition to Motorola 's entry-level Moto G Play family is... not great, settling for a sub-par 1600 x 720 screen resolution, an unimpressive 4GB RAM count paired with 64GB internal storage space, outdated 4G LTE connectivity, and a single rear-facing camera.





But that one 50MP snapper on the back of the Moto G Play (2024) is definitely not bad (especially for just $9.99), the 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel surprisingly supports 90Hz refresh rate technology, and the 5,000mAh battery is clearly big enough to keep the lights on for at least a full day's work with little to no effort.



Bottom line, this is a killer value proposition that's almost guaranteed to go unbeaten come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks, especially when you also consider the 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included at no extra charge. That's typically priced at $19.99, effectively making the Moto G Play (2024) cheaper than free.