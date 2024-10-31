Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Moto G Play (2024)
While mid-range Android phones have been getting cheaper and cheaper, not to mention better and better, in recent years, it's hard to imagine how any major US retailer or carrier could afford to offer a half-decent device for just a few bucks in this day and age without making you jump through all kinds of annoying hoops.

But believe it or not, that's precisely what's happening at Best Buy right now, where you can pay as little as $9.99 for an unlocked Moto G Play (2024) sans trading anything in, porting in your existing phone number from one operator to another, or even necessarily opening a new account with a specific carrier.

Motorola Moto G Play (2024)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color, Verizon or AT&T Activation Required, 1-Month Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership Included
$140 off (93%)
$9 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Because nothing in life is that easy, you do need to activate your new low to mid-end handset on Verizon or AT&T upfront to slash a whopping 140 bucks off a $149.99 list price, but as reported by multiple bargain hunters over at Slickdeals, canceling a new AT&T account or service line is super-easy and almost surprisingly fast. 

In other words, you can cough up that $10, promise to use the G Play (2024) on AT&T, and then very quickly break that promise without paying another dime. Verizon's cancelation policy is unfortunately not as relaxed as that of its arch-rival, but if you're a devoted customer of Big Red anyway, you might as well add a new line of service to your current account and score a dirt-cheap smartphone in the process.

I'm not going to lie to you, the latest addition to Motorola's entry-level Moto G Play family is... not great, settling for a sub-par 1600 x 720 screen resolution, an unimpressive 4GB RAM count paired with 64GB internal storage space, outdated 4G LTE connectivity, and a single rear-facing camera.

But that one 50MP snapper on the back of the Moto G Play (2024) is definitely not bad (especially for just $9.99), the 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel surprisingly supports 90Hz refresh rate technology, and the 5,000mAh battery is clearly big enough to keep the lights on for at least a full day's work with little to no effort. 

Recommended Stories
Bottom line, this is a killer value proposition that's almost guaranteed to go unbeaten come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks, especially when you also consider the 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included at no extra charge. That's typically priced at $19.99, effectively making the Moto G Play (2024) cheaper than free.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
70 stories
31 Oct, 2024
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
25 Oct, 2024
The well-liked Moto G Power 5G (2024) remains at its best price on Amazon
21 Oct, 2024
Get the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a $129.99 gift at the Motorola Store
17 Oct, 2024
The budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G (2023) remains $110 off at Amazon
15 Oct, 2024
Motorola's big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger is now deeply discounted with no strings
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless