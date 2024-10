Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached

But believe it or not, that's precisely what's happening at Best Buy right now, where you can pay as little as $9.99 for an unlocked Moto G Play (2024) sans trading anything in, porting in your existing phone number from one operator to another, or even necessarily opening a new account with a specific carrier. But believe it or not, that's precisely what's happening at Best Buy right now, where you can pay as little as $9.99 for an unlocked Moto G Play (2024) sans trading anything in, porting in your existing phone number from one operator to another, or even necessarily opening a new account with a specific carrier.

Motorola Moto G Play (2024) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color, Verizon or AT&T Activation Required, 1-Month Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership Included $140 off (93%) $9 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy





that easy, you do need to activate your new low to mid-end handset on AT&T account or service line is super-easy and almost surprisingly fast. Because nothing in life iseasy, you do need to activate your new low to mid-end handset on Verizon or AT&T upfront to slash a whopping 140 bucks off a $149.99 list price, but as reported by multiple bargain hunters over at Slickdeals , canceling a newaccount or service line is super-easy and almost surprisingly fast.





In other words, you can cough up that $10, promise to use the G Play (2024) on AT&T , and then very quickly break that promise without paying another dime. Verizon 's cancelation policy is unfortunately not as relaxed as that of its arch-rival, but if you're a devoted customer of Big Red anyway, you might as well add a new line of service to your current account and score a dirt-cheap smartphone in the process.





I'm not going to lie to you, the latest addition to Motorola 's entry-level Moto G Play family is... not great, settling for a sub-par 1600 x 720 screen resolution, an unimpressive 4GB RAM count paired with 64GB internal storage space, outdated 4G LTE connectivity, and a single rear-facing camera.





But that one 50MP snapper on the back of the Moto G Play (2024) is definitely not bad (especially for just $9.99), the 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel surprisingly supports 90Hz refresh rate technology, and the 5,000mAh battery is clearly big enough to keep the lights on for at least a full day's work with little to no effort.



Bottom line, this is a killer value proposition that's almost guaranteed to go unbeaten come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks, especially when you also consider the 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included at no extra charge. That's typically priced at $19.99, effectively making the Moto G Play (2024) cheaper than free.

While mid-range Android phones have been getting cheaper and cheaper, not to mention better and better, in recent years, it's hard to imagine how any major US retailer or carrier could afford to offer a half-decent device for just a few bucks in this day and age without making you jump through all kinds of annoying hoops.