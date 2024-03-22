Weekly deals roundup: Get your hot spring discounts on the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more!

Up Next:
Have you been feeling inexplicably giddy these past few days without winning the lottery, finding out that your secret crush has a thing for you too, or getting that big raise you were waiting for since forever? That might have something to do with the early spring weather... or Amazon's Big Spring sale.
That's basically another Prime Day-like special event that allows anyone (even non-Prime members) to get the best possible discounts on many of the most popular tech products in the world without having to wait until fall or winter for your traditionally generous Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Christmas promotions.
That's definitely enough to put a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters across the nation, but as always with these types of extensive sales events, it can be hard to identify the offers that fit your needs and budget best. That's where we come in today to give you a special edition of our weekly deals roundup filled to the brim with Amazon steals bound to go away (or out of stock) very soon.
Check out your top three spring deals available right now!
What makes these three deals more special than all the others we're going to detail further below? It's simple - the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro are probably the best Android phones out there today, and then you have quite possibly the greatest wireless earbuds you can pair with your iPhone in Apple's "modern" USB-C-supporting AirPods Pro 2 from 2023.
The Pixel 8 Pro and second-gen AirPods Pro are on sale at new record low prices, while the S24 Ultra is as affordable as it's ever been after a $150 no-strings markdown that we've seen once before. Perhaps more importantly, it has to be said that we're not expecting these hugely popular products to score higher discounts anytime soon given their global success and the fact their successors are all many months away.
These other smartphone offers are also pretty spectacular
Now this is what we call a diverse list of bargains for all preferences and budgets! There's the recently-released Galaxy A25 5G mid-ranger for the most cash-strapped Samsung fans out there, as well as the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Flip 5 clamshell for foldable enthusiasts who don't dig the Z Fold 5's form factor... or price point.
If you like book-style foldables and want to keep your spending to a minimum, Google's first-gen Pixel Fold is cheaper less expensive than ever before. Then you have the Motorola Razr Plus as an affordable alternative to the aforementioned Z Flip 5, the Galaxy S24 Plus as the same kind of alternative to the S24 Ultra, and last but not least, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 as, you guessed it, nice budget-friendly alternatives to the jumbo-sized Pixel 8 Pro. So many options, so little time to decide!
And how about those tablet bargains?
No, the word "bargain" doesn't exactly apply to the Surface Pro 9, which remains crazy expensive even after an incredible $800 discount in a 1TB storage variant with 32GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor also on deck. But the label feels extremely fitting for the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9 and the mid-end Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, all three of which are currently sold at rare or completely unprecedented discounts on Amazon.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Pixel Tablet, meanwhile, look like tremendous mid-range rivals for Apple's iPad Air, for instance, aiming to strike the perfect balance between power and affordability. Do they succeed? That's for you to decide after carefully weighing all your best Android tablet options available today.
Here are your best money-saving opportunities in the smartwatch space
No Apple Watch deals? No problem! Both the Fossil Gen 6 and Garmin Venu 2 work with Android handsets and iPhones without a hitch (at least in theory), and despite their advanced ages, the key strengths of these two circular beauties are as enviable today as ever.
We're talking about stellar battery life as far as the Venu 2 is concerned and an exquisite design in the Fossil Gen 6's case. Then you have the OG Google Pixel Watch, which lacks iOS support or a very long-lasting battery. But that bad boy is also guaranteed to turn some heads while you work out, and its bang for buck right now is certainly hard to beat, at least on the Wear OS front.
Top earbuds options for tight budgets
Can't afford the second-gen AirPods Pro even after their latest and greatest discount... or simply don't use an iPhone? Amazon is here to take care of you with the ultra-affordable Soundcore Space A40 and Jabra Elite 4 (with active noise cancellation), as well as the slightly costlier Pixel Buds Pro.
Unfortunately, the Galaxy Buds 2 are no longer available at their lowest ever price, but thankfully, you have these three deeply discounted products to choose from and keep your wireless audio addiction in check without breaking the bank.
