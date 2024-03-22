Weekly deals roundup: Get your hot spring discounts on the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more!

Have you been feeling inexplicably giddy these past few days without winning the lottery, finding out that your secret crush has a thing for you too, or getting that big raise you were waiting for since forever? That might have something to do with the early spring weather... or Amazon's Big Spring sale





That's basically another Prime Day-like special event that allows anyone (even non-Prime members) to get the best possible discounts on many of the most popular tech products in the world without having to wait until fall or winter for your traditionally generous Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Christmas promotions.





That's definitely enough to put a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters across the nation, but as always with these types of extensive sales events, it can be hard to identify the offers that fit your needs and budget best. That's where we come in today to give you a special edition of our weekly deals roundup filled to the brim with Amazon steals bound to go away (or out of stock) very soon.

Check out your top three spring deals available right now!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $150 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $69 off (28%) Buy at Amazon









Pixel 8 Pro and Theand second-gen AirPods Pro are on sale at new record low prices, while the S24 Ultra is as affordable as it's ever been after a $150 no-strings markdown that we've seen once before. Perhaps more importantly, it has to be said that we're not expecting these hugely popular products to score higher discounts anytime soon given their global success and the fact their successors are all many months away.

These other smartphone offers are also pretty spectacular

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Black Color $35 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $125 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Z Fold 5 's form factor... or price point. Now this is what we call a diverse list of bargains for all preferences and budgets! There's the recently-released Galaxy A25 5G mid-ranger for the most cash-strapped Samsung fans out there, as well as the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Flip 5 clamshell for foldable enthusiasts who don't dig the's form factor... or price point.





And how about those tablet bargains?

Lenovo Tab M9 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color, Folio Case Included $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $50 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color $90 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $101 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color $801 off (31%) Buy at Amazon









Here are your best money-saving opportunities in the smartwatch space

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch with 1.28-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, 44mm Case, Black Stainless Steel, Brown Leather Band, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Heart Rate Monitor, Compass, Gyroscope, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Processor, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $189 off (63%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





No Apple Watch deals? No problem! Both the Fossil Gen 6 and Garmin Venu 2 work with Android handsets and iPhones without a hitch (at least in theory), and despite their advanced ages, the key strengths of these two circular beauties are as enviable today as ever.





We're talking about stellar battery life as far as the Venu 2 is concerned and an exquisite design in the Fossil Gen 6's case. Then you have the OG Google Pixel Watch , which lacks iOS support or a very long-lasting battery. But that bad boy is also guaranteed to turn some heads while you work out, and its bang for buck right now is certainly hard to beat, at least on the Wear OS front.

Top earbuds options for tight budgets

Anker Soundcore Space A40 True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color $51 off (51%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, Four Built-in Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Mono Mode, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Dark Grey Color $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $61 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





with active noise cancellation), as well as the slightly costlier Pixel Buds Pro. Can't afford the second-gen AirPods Pro even after their latest and greatest discount... or simply don't use an iPhone? Amazon is here to take care of you with the ultra-affordable Soundcore Space A40 and Jabra Elite 4 active noise cancellation), as well as the slightly costlier Pixel Buds Pro.



