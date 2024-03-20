Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
You can't afford to miss Samsung's powerful Galaxy Buds 2 at this record low Amazon price

Deals
You can't afford to miss Samsung's powerful Galaxy Buds 2 at this record low Amazon price
Rumor has it that Samsung might be preparing two new additions to its hugely popular Galaxy Buds line for 2024, but as exciting as that sounds, we're here today to recommend you strongly consider buying an older member of the AirPods-rivaling family at an unprecedented discount.

We're talking about the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 from 2021, which have obviously been sold at reduced prices many times over the last year or so by major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. But as far as we can tell, these bad boys are marked down by a whopping 70 bucks from a $149.99 list price for the first time ever.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

This outstanding new deal is part of Amazon's sitewide Big Spring Sale, which naturally means that it's not going to last long. If you hurry, you can choose from a grand total of four color options at the exact same 47 percent discount, which makes the offer feel even more special and harder to ignore.

By no means the best wireless earbuds on the market after the 2022 release of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro... and countless other state-of-the-art products from brands like Apple, Sony, Beats, Bose, Jabra, and so on, the Galaxy Buds 2 do come with active noise cancellation and a bunch of other premium features and capabilities.

That includes Ambient Sound technology, Auto Switch, three microphones for crystal clear calls, IPX2 water resistance, and an overall audio quality that seems pretty much impossible to overshadow right now in the sub-$100 price bracket.

What we're trying to say is that these might just be the best budget earbuds available today (and, possibly, today only), and it's probably unwise (to say the least) to not consider a purchase at a record high $70 discount. This is a Black Friday-grade deal you're looking at here, and you may well end up regretting your hesitancy or ageism if you don't pull the trigger in the next few hours.

