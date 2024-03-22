Unbelievable Amazon Spring deal slashes $800 (!!!) off Surface Pro 9 price with Intel i7 inside

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Would you ever be willing to pay $800 for a new tablet? How about $2,600? And what would you say if we told you that a device normally priced at $2,600 is currently available for 800 bucks less than that?

Yes, the top-of-the-line Microsoft Surface Pro 9 configuration is discounted by the rough equivalent of a high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage. How bonkers is that? Naturally, that means this Surface Pro 9 variant pulls out all the stops in its attempt to replace your traditional Windows laptop, packing among others a crazy powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a hefty 32 gigs of RAM, and a super-speedy 1TB SSD.

Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
While it's certainly disappointing to pay a small fortune for a tablet without a keyboard or stylus, it's incredibly hard to argue with the raw power and overall performance of this absolute Surface Pro 9 portable beast.

The 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen is about as smooth and as sharp as these things come, with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, the battery life is also pretty amazing (at up to 15 hours of typical running time between charges), and the productivity is simply unrivaled.

That's because the Surface Pro 9 is undoubtedly a Windows-based computing machine that means serious business, helping its users keep up with their work on the go while also matching or exceeding all the best Apple iPads and Android tablets around as far as mobile entertainment goes.

Believe it or not, this gargantuan $800 discount has been available a couple of times before on this exact Surface Pro 9 variant, and just like on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, we fully expect the new Amazon Big Spring deal to quickly go away. It remains to be seen how quickly, although our prediction is you have a maximum of a couple of days to pull the trigger.

