Amazon's Spring Sale lands the 64GB Galaxy Tab A9+ at new record-low prices
The big-time spring shopping event hosted by Amazon is up and running! So, it’s time for new additions to your tech collection at bargain prices. If you need a new 11-inch Android tablet to fill in the shoes of your old device, we’ve just the right thing to offer. We’re talking about the Galaxy Tab A9+, whose 64GB version now sees its lowest price ever on Amazon’s Spring Sale.
What makes Amazon’s Spring Sale offer all the more advantageous is that neither Best Buy nor Walmart have geared up a matching offer on the 64GB model. That’s to say, Amazon is the only place to get this particular model at its best price ever. And that’s another reason to pull the trigger on this top deal!
Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which pairs with 4GB RAM to provide a decent everyday browsing and streaming experience. Certainly no workhorse, this tablet still delivers good performance for its lower price point.
Additionally, you get a dedicated 3.5mm aux input for those who prefer wired headphones, plus plenty of battery life. The slate even features a microSD card slot to increase total storage capacity beyond the fairly basic 64GB.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a neat little device that casual users should be more than happy with. Get yours through Amazon’s Spring Sale offer and score 23% in savings. And make sure to hurry up; the shopping event lasts less than a week!
Today, the budget tablet can be yours at 23% off. As hinted earlier, this lands the slate at its lowest price ever. By the way, the 128GB model is also available at lower prices this Spring Sale. This one, however, doesn’t come at an all-new, record-low price.
The high-quality 11-inch LCD screen and quad-speaker system enhanced for Dolby Atmos make video streaming on this puppy a delight. On the performance front, the Samsung device certainly is no flagship killer. It also lacks S Pen support, so we’d recommend the 2022-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite if you need a stylus-enabled tablet.
