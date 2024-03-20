Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
The Jabra Elite 4 are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling buds around at this 'Big Spring' price

Are you looking for a nice pair of "essential earbuds for work and life" at a great price? Believe it or not, you can actually find an even cheaper product than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 explicitly advertised like that.

Normally priced at $99.99, the Jabra Elite 4 are marked down by a very cool 40 bucks by Amazon for the e-commerce giant's ongoing Big Spring event. This deal is not completely unprecedented, mind you, but it appears to be available for only the second time ever.

Jabra Elite 4

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, Four Built-in Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Mono Mode, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Dark Grey Color
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The first time was unsurprisingly on (and around) Black Friday 2023 four months ago, and just like back then, we expect Amazon to either run out of inventory or push the Elite 4 price up a notch very quickly. That could even happen before this special spring sale ends given that the Elite 4 are exclusively available in a dark grey colorway at their record high 40 percent discount.

With active noise cancellation, HearThrough technology, four microphones for crystal clear calls, and a battery life of up to 28 hours, these bad boys are definitely among the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy right now.

Of course, that 28-hour rating goes down to a maximum of 7 hours when you remove the charging case from the battery endurance equation, which... is still pretty remarkable for the Elite 4's freshly reduced price point. The audio performance, meanwhile, is clearly not on par with what Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can offer, but for the sub-$100 segment, it's perfectly adequate.

Compatible with everything from iPhones to Android handsets and Windows laptops, the Jabra Elite 4 can also be paired with multiple devices at the same time, seamlessly switching between them to keep your music or calls going whenever, wherever, and for however long you need that to happen.

While there's no such thing as perfection, this absolute steal comes extremely close to budget-friendly heaven, which should put a big smile on the faces of many bargain hunters across the nation. Just don't forget to hurry and take advantage of the deal before it goes away!

