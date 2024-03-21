Up Next:
The Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 is a true budget delight for Amazon's Spring Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo's Tab P11 (Gen 2) may not be among the best tablets money can buy, but its sweet Spring Sale discount makes it one of the best budget slates you can get right now.
Its 128GB storage configuration has received a sweet 15% discount for Amazon's ongoing Spring Sale shopping event. This means you can get the device at a lovely $34 price cut. Although it doesn't seem significant, that sweet Spring Sale markdown is allowing you to snag a brand-new Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) for less than $200. So, tap the deal button below and save on one while you can!
Its 128GB storage configuration has received a sweet 15% discount for Amazon's ongoing Spring Sale shopping event. This means you can get the device at a lovely $34 price cut. Although it doesn't seem significant, that sweet Spring Sale markdown is allowing you to snag a brand-new Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) for less than $200. So, tap the deal button below and save on one while you can!
As far as we can tell, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 has never been available at a lower price than right now in this particular variant, which also packs 4GB RAM while including no optional accessories.
That's definitely an offer you won't be able to refuse with ease... unless you think you need a stylus more than you need 128 gigs of internal storage space. In that case, Lenovo will make you an irresistible offer, charging $199.99 instead of $289.99 for a 64GB device with a Precision Pen 2 bundled in.
Last but not least, you can always opt for a 128GB Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) unit and a productivity-enhancing keyboard at a total cost of $274.99 after a decent $65 markdown.
Of course, the mid-range tablet comes with the same respectable octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor across the board, as well as a sharp 2K IPS touchscreen, premium aluminum design with an eye-catching dual-tone finish, reasonably large 7,700mAh battery squeezed into a remarkably light body, and super-powerful quad speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos technology. That's a bang-for-buck champion if we've ever seen one, and in many ways, it can successfully replace your traditional laptop and satisfy your mobile entertainment and productivity needs.
Things that are NOT allowed: