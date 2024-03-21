Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 is a true budget delight for Amazon's Spring Sale

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo's classy Tab P11 Gen 2 mid-ranger springs into the limelight with killer new deals
Lenovo's Tab P11 (Gen 2) may not be among the best tablets money can buy, but its sweet Spring Sale discount makes it one of the best budget slates you can get right now.

Its 128GB storage configuration has received a sweet 15% discount for Amazon's ongoing Spring Sale shopping event. This means you can get the device at a lovely $34 price cut. Although it doesn't seem significant, that sweet Spring Sale markdown is allowing you to snag a brand-new Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) for less than $200. So, tap the deal button below and save on one while you can!

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color
$34 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included
$90 off (31%)
$199 99
$289 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard Included
$65 off (19%)
$274 99
$339 99
Buy at Lenovo

As far as we can tell, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 has never been available at a lower price than right now in this particular variant, which also packs 4GB RAM while including no optional accessories.

That's definitely an offer you won't be able to refuse with ease... unless you think you need a stylus more than you need 128 gigs of internal storage space. In that case, Lenovo will make you an irresistible offer, charging $199.99 instead of $289.99 for a 64GB device with a Precision Pen 2 bundled in.

Last but not least, you can always opt for a 128GB Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) unit and a productivity-enhancing keyboard at a total cost of $274.99 after a decent $65 markdown. 

Of course, the mid-range tablet comes with the same respectable octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor across the board, as well as a sharp 2K IPS touchscreen, premium aluminum design with an eye-catching dual-tone finish, reasonably large 7,700mAh battery squeezed into a remarkably light body, and super-powerful quad speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos technology. That's a bang-for-buck champion if we've ever seen one, and in many ways, it can successfully replace your traditional laptop and satisfy your mobile entertainment and productivity needs.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced

Latest News

Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!
Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!
DOJ sues Apple accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone industry
DOJ sues Apple accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone industry
Hold up, is Ikea undercutting Apple and Samsung's pricey power adapters?
Hold up, is Ikea undercutting Apple and Samsung's pricey power adapters?
Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless