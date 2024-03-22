This beautiful Fossil smartwatch with Wear OS is an absolute steal right now





The Wear OS-powered Fossil Gen 6 is currently available for a whopping $190 under its $299 list price on Amazon, which equates to a new record high 63 percent discount. This is a full-blown Apple Watch alternative with a high-quality touchscreen we're talking about here, mind you, and not some sort of undercooked "hybrid" model

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch with 1.28-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, 44mm Case, Black Stainless Steel, Brown Leather Band, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Heart Rate Monitor, Compass, Gyroscope, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Processor, Built-in Microphone and Speaker





That means you can essentially do everything you'd be able with the best Samsung Galaxy Watches around, at least from an app and general lifestyle perspective. Google's Play Store is easily accessible on your wrist, with full and native support for Maps navigation, Assistant interaction, Spotify and YouTube Music streaming, as well as various fitness tracking services.





Of course, the Fossil Gen 6 is by no means the greatest smartwatch in the world in terms of health monitoring, but even in that department, it competently covers all the bases with a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen supervision, sleep tracking, and good old fashioned step counting.





There's no ECG technology, fall detection, or temperature sensing and the battery life is roughly as poor as on all Wear OS smartwatches available today, but at this lower-than-ever price, the Fossil Gen 6 is worth some attention even just for its beautiful circular 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels.



