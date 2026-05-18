Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

JBL Charge 6 drops to a cheaper price, perfect for those summer nights

This speaker just ticks all the right boxes!

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Deals Audio
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Charge 6.
You can easily bring your JBL Charge 6 anywhere. | Image by JBL
With summer approaching, you’re likely thinking about how you’ll spend those summer nights outside, chilling out with your friends. And do you know what will make those get-togethers even more entertaining? A good-sounding Bluetooth speaker, of course!

Yes, I know that these aren’t exactly cheap, which is why I urge you to act quickly and snatch a brand-new JBL Charge 6 for 25% off at Walmart while you still can. Thanks to this discount, you can upgrade your summer gatherings for less than $150, scoring a sweet $50 in savings from the speaker’s usual cost of around $200. The best thing is that the promo applies to five color options: Black, Blue, Red, White, and Squad—definitely an abundance of choice.

JBL Charge 6: Save 25% at Walmart!

$149 95
$199 95
$50 off (25%)
With its durable design, great sound, and the ability to charge your phone on the go, the JBL Charge 6 is a total must-have. Even better, you can currently score this bad boy for under $150 thanks to a 25% discount at Walmart. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart
Recommended For You


Thanks to its compact design and an included carrying strap, you can bring your JBL Charge 6 anywhere. And I do mean anywhere, as this bad boy boasts a high IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This means it has full protection against dust particles and can handle water submersion for up to 30 minutes.

To top it all off, it can survive a 3.28-foot drop onto concrete, adding even more to its durable design. Of course, durability in a speaker is nothing if it’s not backed up by good sound, and this bad boy definitely ticks that box with its loud audio and deep bass. You can even adjust the sound to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.

Meanwhile, its battery life of up to 28 hours ensures you’ll have enough power for even the longest gathering. Actually, it even guarantees that your phone won’t die on you either, as the speaker can double as a power bank, charging your fancy smartphone while playing songs.

See? The JBL Charge 6 is absolutely worth grabbing, especially at $50 off. So, don’t hesitate and save on one today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16211 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Latest News
Pixel Watch users get more upset as two more issues await a fix from Google
Pixel Watch users get more upset as two more issues await a fix from Google
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is amazingly affordable all of a sudden, and it even comes with a stylus
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is amazingly affordable all of a sudden, and it even comes with a stylus
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Pixel and OnePlus have convinced me that installing software updates in 2026 is a bad idea
Pixel and OnePlus have convinced me that installing software updates in 2026 is a bad idea
Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount
Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore