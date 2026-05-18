JBL Charge 6 drops to a cheaper price, perfect for those summer nights

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Thanks to its compact design and an included carrying strap, you can bring your JBL Charge 6 anywhere. And I do mean anywhere, as this bad boy boasts a high IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This means it has full protection against dust particles and can handle water submersion for up to 30 minutes.To top it all off, it can survive a 3.28-foot drop onto concrete, adding even more to its durable design. Of course, durability in a speaker is nothing if it’s not backed up by good sound, and this bad boy definitely ticks that box with its loud audio and deep bass. You can even adjust the sound to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.Meanwhile, its battery life of up to 28 hours ensures you’ll have enough power for even the longest gathering. Actually, it even guarantees that your phone won’t die on you either, as the speaker can double as a power bank, charging your fancy smartphone while playing songs.See? The JBL Charge 6 is absolutely worth grabbing, especially at $50 off. So, don’t hesitate and save on one today!