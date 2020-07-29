Best Boost Mobile phones to buy in 2020

So, you've been considering switching to an MVNO (Mobile virtual network operator) for your wireless services, or maybe just need a second phone with a cheap plan? Well, Boost Mobile is a good choice. Boost uses T-Mobile's network, so make sure there's adequate coverage where you live, even though Boost promises 99% nationwide coverage.





Unlike the major carriers, picking a plan for Boost Mobile is relatively simple. There are four plans, two with limited data and two with unlimited. One of the unlimited plans allows for SD streaming and the other for HD streaming. Some MNVO carriers allow you to tailor your plan according to your needs but Boost simplifies things further by bringing down the decisions you have to make to just two: "Do I need unlimited data?" and "Do I need HD streaming?"





Those are questions only you can answer, so we're letting you do your thing. When it comes to choosing which phone from Boost Mobile to get, however, we're stepping in with some advice.





Boost Mobile's lineup of phones is quite diverse. From a $29 flip phone all the way to the $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro Max. With 29 devices on the list, the choice sounds plentiful. However, there are quite a few phones on there that should be straight-up ignored. But instead of listing those, we'll give you the list of the best Boost Mobile phones you can get, depending on what you're looking for.





Apple iPhone 11 – if you're looking for the best value iPhone





Best overall value iPhone at Boost Mobile

Apple iPhone 11





We've recommended the iPhone 11 in other articles and it only makes sense that it will be among our top choices here. The reason for that is that, well, it's just a really good phone that comes with a reasonable price. Sure, it's not perfect. It's a high-end phone with an LCD display instead of an OLED one and the resolution of said display is below 1080p. But in reality, most users don't care much about either of those.





They might care about the missing telephoto camera, however, or the slow charger in the box. If you're one of those people, you can always spend a couple of hundred dollars more and get the 11 Pro. But despite its drawbacks, the iPhone 11 is some of the best Apple has to offer and its quite reasonably priced, something we can't always say about Apple products.





So, if you're in the Apple ecosystem and aren't cash-restrained, the iPhone 11 is a great choice for your Boost phone.









Best overall value Android phone at Boost Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10





The Galaxy S10 might be Samsung's last-year flagship, but it's still an absolutely adequate phone in 2020. It has the type of cameras you're most likely to use, a beautiful display and a slim, good-looking body. What's not to like? Best of all, it's now discounted, making it the best value Android phone that Boost Mobile offers.





Being part of Samsung's Galaxy S-series ensures the company will provide software updates for longer. This means that the upcoming Android 11 will make its way to your Galaxy S10 at some point, bringing new software features and improving existing ones.









Best 5G phone at Boost Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G





One of Samsung's 2020 flagships is on our recommended list as well, but with one condition. Its biggest advantage, besides the faster chip and some other minor goodies, is the support for 5G. Boost Mobile uses T-Mobile's network which has coverage for the mid-band 5G, which gives you faster speed without the limitations of mmWave.





It's important to note that currently, Boost makes no mentions of 5G in any of its plans, which means it likely hasn't made a deal with T-Mobile to access those bands. That's likely to change in the future as 5G becomes more common, but for now, there's no guarantee. Still, if your Boost phone will be your main device and you want it to be future-proof, the Galaxy S20 5G is the only device the carrier offers that has 5G.









Best budget iPhone at Boost Mobile

Apple iPhone SE 2020





Another phone that's a common participant in "best phones" compilations. Well, there's no arguing about its qualities. Apple's A13 Bionic beast of a chip is powering this compact device that has the familiar iPhone look of the past. There's also wireless charging on board, something quite rare for the price segment the iPhone SE resides in.





Speaking of price, that's exactly what makes the SE such a good choice. You can't get performance like that from any other phone that costs as much as the iPhone SE





Of course, there are some drawbacks that come with the reused design, such as the single camera and the small battery. But if you're only looking to get this as a secondary phone or one for your kid or parent, then it will serve them just fine as is.









Best budget Android phone at Boost Mobile

Motorola Moto G Fast





When we talk about budget phones, a Moto G phone will inevitably show up. The line has been a reliable choice for value seekers for many years. The Moto G Fast is a worthy member of the Moto G family and as the name suggests offers a small bump in performance. Don't expect anything that rivals high-end phones, though, after all, the Moto G Fast cost a few times less than most flagships.





The specs are humble but still good for the price. The 720p display coupled with the 4,000mAh battery make for great battery life and that's quite important, especially if you're looking for a backup device. The "almost stock" Android software Motorola puts on its Moto devices is another benefit when it comes to budget models. Overall, if you're looking for a cheap Android phone on Boost Mobile, this is the one.









Best budget Samsung phone at Boost Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A21





People often have their brand preferences and while some are team Apple all the way, others prefer to stick to Samsung. And if you must have a Samsung phone, but can't afford any of the pricier models, then the Galaxy A21 is the one to go for. It has a quad-camera setup but realistically, the main camera and the ultra-wide one are the ones you'll be using.





Unfortunately, the biggest advantage of cheap Samsung phones, the OLED displays, isn't on this model. Additionally, Samsung's One UI can be a bit heavy and phones with slower chips can feel laggy, especially after some time. Still, if the brand is the deciding factor, then get the Galaxy A21 from Boost Mobile.









Best stylus phone at Boost Mobile

LG Stylo 6





Why yes, that is an oddly specific category. But apparently LG's Stylo phones are popular enough to warrant a sixth generation and a competitor in the form of the Moto G Stylus , so we decided to add it. Unfortunately, the Moto G Stylus is nowhere to be seen over at Boost Mobile, so you have to rely on the LG Stylo 6 for your stylus needs.





Pen aside, the Stylo 6 is a somewhat unremarkable device. In 2020 it looks a bit dated with that notch in the middle and the specs are nothing to be impressed by. But it's quite cheap as well, so it's not like you're expecting much from it, to begin with. If you're using an app for work or a hobby that would benefit from the use of a stylus, it will do the job just fine.



