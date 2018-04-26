People usually choose a smaller carrier, or MVNO like Cricket Wireless, to save money. The companies know their customers and that's why their phones largely consist of affordable and super-budget devices. That doesn't mean they don't have something to offer on the higher end, however.





When it comes to subscriptions, Cricket's unlimited data plan is just $55 for a single line, but the maximum LTE download speeds would go up to 3Mbps, which is honestly inadequate in 2020.





Pairing a $1,000 phone with a budget plan like that doesn't make much sense, so we've started our suggestions with something more reasonable.





Cricket Wireless is using AT&T's network and if you're considering it as an option for your next contract, then this article will give you a good idea of what to expect.





Without further ado, it's time for the best Cricket phones you can buy right now!





Best Cricket cell phones, a summarized list:





Premium Cricket phones





Apple iPhone 11





If you're deep within the Apple ecosystem and want a phone from the latest iPhone generation, then the iPhone 11 is by far the best value of the three (check our iPhone 11 review ). You get the new ultra-wide-angle camera and Night mode, which greatly improves low-light photography. Battery life is also great and, of course, the iPhone 11 is rocking Apple's latest SoC that is unmatched when it comes to performance. Not much new on the software side besides Dark mode, but you'll get that with older iPhones as well.





A few drawbacks are the low base storage, just 64GB, the slow charger that comes in the box and the LCD display (not that it's bad but OLED is a given for flagships these days). If those things don't bother you much, the iPhone 11 is probably the best Cricket phone you can get.













Samsung Galaxy S10





Your preferred brand for smartphones is Samsung? Well then Cricket gives you only one option for a flagship: the Galaxy S10 (check our Galaxy S10 review ). No Galaxy S20 series at Cricket, at least not for now, but the Galaxy S10 is more than capable device and some people even prefer its design over that of the newer S series.





You get three rear cameras, plenty fast processor and 128GB of storage for the base model, what more do you need? The S10 is also receiving software updates that bring new features and will likely do so for at least a couple more years. To top it off, the Galaxy S10 is $100 cheaper than the iPhone 11. If you're looking for the best Android phone on Cricket, the Galaxy S10 is the one for you.









Mid-range Cricket phones





Apple iPhone 8





Going down a tier, we have a much more affordable iPhone. The price of the iPhone 8 has been reduced over the years and now you can get it from Cricket for the reasonable $450. You're sacrificing Face ID (and with it animojis), a few camera features and some performance, but overall, the iPhone 8 is still relevant. Apple will likely support it for another three years or so, giving you the latest iOS updates and all the goodies the hardware can handle. If you're eager to join team green text bubble on the cheap, the iPhone 8 is the best Cricket Wireless can offer.







Nokia 3.1 Plus

The Nokia 3.1 looks a bit dated with those thick top and bottom bezels, but it makes for a nice bread-and-butter phone. Probably its best feature is that like all Nokia phones, it's part of the Android One program, which means its software should be kept up to date much longer than most Android phones from that price segment. Plus, Nokia phones generally have good build quality and should serve you well for a few years without a problem. If you're looking for a no-thrills smartphone to get you through the day, look no more!







LG Stylo 5





What sets the LG Stylo 5 apart from the competition in the segment is... you guessed it, its stylus. There aren't many smartphones with a stylus these days and especially not for that price. Cricket will give you a new Stylo 5 for just $80 if you're switching, not bad at all. Specs-wise, it's a bit better than the Galaxy A10e , with a Full HD display and 3GB of RAM to go with its 32GB of storage. Yes, it sounds ridiculous compared to the numbers some flagships are boasting, but such is life at the lower smartphone segments.









Budget Cricket phones





Samsung Galaxy A10e



The only other Samsung option Cricket has besides the S10 is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Galaxy A10e is pretty much as cheap as you get with Samsung. If you're switching from another carrier, Cricket will give you a Galaxy A10e for just $40 and twice that if you want a new number. The A10e is nothing amazing, if you're considering it you're probably not interested in hearing about its processor and RAM anyway. Still, it's a decent entry-level smartphone, which makes it perfect for a kid's first phone or the same for your elderly relatives. Good enough for browsing social media, texting and even taking the occasional photo to post online.









Motorola Moto G7 Supra





If that name doesn't sound familiar to you, it's because this is actually the Motorola Moto G7 Power in disguise. Cricket will give you one for free if you're switching from another carrier, you literally can't get cheaper than that. We've talked about our affection towards the Moto G line many times and although this model is not the best of the G7 family, it has its upsides. The G7 Supra's main feature is its massive 5,000mAh battery. Combine it with the 6.2-inch LCD display and you have a phone that will easily get you through two days of use, even more if you're not using it extensively. The Moto G7 Supra is the best free Cricket phone that's available right now.







