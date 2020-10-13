Amazon Prime Day: The SanDisk 512GB microSD card is 60% off

If you're looking for a microSD card to expand your phone's storage, today is your lucky day. Well, technically it's Amazon Prime day and you can get a 512GB micro SD card at a great price. The SanDisk Extreme 512TB microSD card offers read speeds up to 160MB per second and comes with a record-setting capacity. It is one of the biggest micro SD card available at the moment, and now it's 60% off at Amazon. You can get it for $79.99 (down from $199.99) and save $120! The deal is available for Amazon Prime members only but you can subscribe for a 30-day free trial at the link below.





Before pulling the trigger on this deal you should check if your phone supports such large capacities. If you're not impressed with the 512GB capacity and want to go to extremes, there's a 1TB variant of this microSD card and it's also at a discount price. The SanDisk Extreme 1TB model will be in stock on October 16th but you can still order it today and save around $70.



