Save $200 on Motorola Razr 5G

 View

Save $200 on Motorola Razr 5G

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Deals Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: The SanDisk 512GB microSD card is 60% off

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 13, 2020, 7:35 AM
Amazon Prime Day: The SanDisk 512GB microSD card is 60% off
If you're looking for a microSD card to expand your phone's storage, today is your lucky day. Well, technically it's Amazon Prime day and you can get a 512GB micro SD card at a great price. The SanDisk Extreme 512TB microSD card offers read speeds up to 160MB per second and comes with a record-setting capacity. It is one of the biggest micro SD card available at the moment, and now it's 60% off at Amazon. You can get it for $79.99 (down from $199.99) and save $120! The deal is available for Amazon Prime members only but you can subscribe for a 30-day free trial at the link below.


Before pulling the trigger on this deal you should check if your phone supports such large capacities. If you're not impressed with the 512GB capacity and want to go to extremes, there's a 1TB variant of this microSD card and it's also at a discount price. The SanDisk Extreme 1TB model will be in stock on October 16th but you can still order it today and save around $70. 

  • SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC - 27% off:
$67
off

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-1T00-GN6MA

$182 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon


Another great option for a high-capacity microSD card comes from Samsung. The Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC will take care of all your storage needs and it's 30% off at the moment, making it one of the most affordable 512GB options out there.

  • SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC - 30% off:
Check other great Amazon Prime Day deals here:

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Apple deals on Amazon Prime Day: iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and more
Popular stories
Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Popular stories
Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy: Galaxy S20, Note 20, iPhone XS, and many more
Popular stories
Best Walmart deals on Prime Day: smartphones, smartwatches, TVs and others
Popular stories
The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Popular stories
Best Amazon Prime Day Camera deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless