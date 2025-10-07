AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

New phone every year, on the house

20% off either your wireless or home internet bill

Switcher bonus: up to $800 per line (for up to 10 lines) when switching from another carrier – meaning you can stack discounts and boost your value.

AT&T Internet Backup: if your home internet goes down, your wireless data kicks in automatically. This backup service is free for bundled users, unlike what Verizon or T-Mobile offer.

Read the fine print – seriously





AT&T

Time’s running out

This promotion ends October 9, so if you are already with AT&T or planning to switch, now’s the time to jump on it. Between the yearly free upgrades and that 20% discount, it’s one of the better bundle offers AT&T ’s had in a while.

