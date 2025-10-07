AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
AT&T Wireless service
A photo of AT&T's logo hanging from a building.
Whether you are already with AT&T or thinking of joining, the carrier is rolling out a deal that makes bundling your wireless and home internet plans kind of a no-brainer.

New phone every year, on the house


For a limited time, if you combine AT&T Wireless and AT&T Home Internet, you’ll get the Next Up Anytime feature free for three years when you buy a new eligible smartphone.

Normally, this feature costs $10 a month, but now it’s complimentary for bundled customers. That means you can upgrade to the latest iPhone or any other eligible smartphone every single year – for the next three years – without paying extra for it.

Now, if you wonder how it works, here is the deal. If you already have AT&T Wireless, just add AT&T Home Internet (AT&T Fiber 300 Mbps or higher, or AT&T Internet Air), buy or upgrade to an eligible smartphone, and you’re in.

Meanwhile, if you already have AT&T Home Internet, simply add AT&T Wireless, get a new smartphone, and enjoy the same yearly upgrade benefit. And if you are brand new to AT&T, you’ll need to sign up for both services, pick up a new eligible phone, and unlock three years of free yearly upgrades.

On top of that, AT&T says the offer includes the AT&T Guarantee, which automatically credits you for a full day of service if there’s a network interruption – no need to contact support. Let’s hope it works as smoothly as it sounds.

And if the “new phone every year” pitch doesn’t already hook you, AT&T has a few more reasons to bundle up:

  • 20% off either your wireless or home internet bill
  • Switcher bonus: up to $800 per line (for up to 10 lines) when switching from another carrier – meaning you can stack discounts and boost your value.
  • AT&T Internet Backup: if your home internet goes down, your wireless data kicks in automatically. This backup service is free for bundled users, unlike what Verizon or T-Mobile offer.

Read the fine print – seriously



As always, deals that sound too good to be true come with some fine print. For example, to get that free yearly upgrade for three years, you’ll need: an eligible smartphone on an installment plan with the Next Up Anytime feature, an eligible wireless plan (starting at $75.99/month before discounts for AT&T Unlimited Starter), and eligible home internet (starting at $65 before discounts).

You’ll also need to trade in your current device, with a third of the balance paid off before upgrading. The free upgrade offer comes through 36 monthly bill credits. After those three years, you’ll start paying the regular $10/month rate again. Cancel Next Up Anytime, and the free credits – along with any promo credits tied to the smartphone upgrade – stop immediately.

Recommended Stories

So yeah, take a few minutes to actually read through all the terms. It’s better than finding out later that “free” wasn’t exactly what you thought.

Would you switch carriers if it meant getting a brand-new phone every year for free?

Vote View Result

Time’s running out


This promotion ends October 9, so if you are already with AT&T or planning to switch, now’s the time to jump on it. Between the yearly free upgrades and that 20% discount, it’s one of the better bundle offers AT&T’s had in a while.

AT&amp;T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
