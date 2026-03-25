Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Life isn't that bad after all?

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

No one has been pushing its app as aggressively as, leading to accusations of forced usage. While that contributed to the 100 million installsboasts, high customer satisfaction ratings suggest T-Life is successfully simplifying account management and delivering on the company's vision.Of course, some might prefer's approach, which involves letting customers decide whether they want to use the app or leave matters to a store rep. Regardless, most customers will not want to visit a store for every single issue, which means everyone is going to be using an app at some point. Whileandalso scored highly among internet service providers,also landed third place among carriers, meaning it is pretty much nailing it.