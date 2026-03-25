Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash
Turns out, T-Life is better than most other carrier apps.
0comments
Telecom customers prefer apps to websites. | Image by PhoneArena
Since the launch of T-Mobile's T-Life app in 2024, its feature set has expanded to make it indispensable for customers. AT&T followed suit with a similar app this month, while Verizon's My Verizon app was overhauled last year. While the increasing emphasis on apps suggests a shift away from an employee-centric service model, a new study shows that customers are nowhere near as skeptical of apps as online chatter would have you believe.
With more telecom customers managing their accounts online, apps and websites have become the primary platform for account activity. Apps have eclipsed websites as the preferred interface, suggests a new JD Power report. This preference stems from speed and ease of use, bolstered by features such as biometric login.
To assess customer satisfaction with the digital experience offered by internet service providers and carriers, JD Power surveyed 12,082 customers between December 2025 to January 2026. The evaluation was based on design, system performance, tools/capabilities, and information.
Among broadband providers, app login satisfaction was 689, 42 points higher than website login satisfaction. Among mobile service providers, app login satisfaction averaged 681, 38 points higher than website login satisfaction.
The study found that there are inconsistencies in the digital experience offered by the telecom industry across channels. While it's common for mobile apps to provide a better experience than websites in many industries, the gap is wider in the telecom sector. Telecom providers have an opportunity to increase the functionality and usability of their websites, especially for complex tasks such as updating account information.
Among internet providers, T-Mobile topped the customer satisfaction ranking with 695 points, followed by AT&T (675) and Verizon (669).
Mint Mobile scored highest among wireless carriers (704). Spectrum Mobile secured the second spot (678), while both Metro by T-Mobile and T-Mobile tied for third place (672).
No one has been pushing its app as aggressively as T-Mobile, leading to accusations of forced usage. While that contributed to the 100 million installs T-Mobile boasts, high customer satisfaction ratings suggest T-Life is successfully simplifying account management and delivering on the company's vision.
Just this month, T-Mobile announced that it had made T-Life faster by improving loading times and reducing the number of steps it took to complete tasks. Customers have often complained that the app is laggy, and T-Mobile is trying to address that by ensuring there are fewer hiccups.
Streamlining the digital experience
With more telecom customers managing their accounts online, apps and websites have become the primary platform for account activity. Apps have eclipsed websites as the preferred interface, suggests a new JD Power report. This preference stems from speed and ease of use, bolstered by features such as biometric login.
Recommended For You
Conversely, websites require manual credentials, which introduces friction. Websites also tend to be slower and are often plagued by maintenance issues.
To assess customer satisfaction with the digital experience offered by internet service providers and carriers, JD Power surveyed 12,082 customers between December 2025 to January 2026. The evaluation was based on design, system performance, tools/capabilities, and information.
On a 1,000-point scale, internet companies and wireless carriers averaged scores of 659 and 654, respectively.
Among broadband providers, app login satisfaction was 689, 42 points higher than website login satisfaction. Among mobile service providers, app login satisfaction averaged 681, 38 points higher than website login satisfaction.
Recommended For You
The study notes that top-rated companies ensured visibility and easy navigation for account and billing information.
Among internet providers, T-Mobile topped the customer satisfaction ranking with 695 points, followed by AT&T (675) and Verizon (669).
Mint Mobile scored highest among wireless carriers (704). Spectrum Mobile secured the second spot (678), while both Metro by T-Mobile and T-Mobile tied for third place (672).
Mobile apps continue to set the standard for ease of use and satisfaction among telecom customers.
T-Life isn't that bad after all?
No one has been pushing its app as aggressively as T-Mobile, leading to accusations of forced usage. While that contributed to the 100 million installs T-Mobile boasts, high customer satisfaction ratings suggest T-Life is successfully simplifying account management and delivering on the company's vision.
Of course, some might prefer AT&T's approach, which involves letting customers decide whether they want to use the app or leave matters to a store rep. Regardless, most customers will not want to visit a store for every single issue, which means everyone is going to be using an app at some point. While AT&T and Verizon also scored highly among internet service providers, T-Mobile also landed third place among carriers, meaning it is pretty much nailing it.
How do you prefer to handle your account with your carrier?
Hard at work
Just this month, T-Mobile announced that it had made T-Life faster by improving loading times and reducing the number of steps it took to complete tasks. Customers have often complained that the app is laggy, and T-Mobile is trying to address that by ensuring there are fewer hiccups.
Since AT&T's new app is not even a month old, we expect it to get better with time as well.
Overall, though, customers desire greater fluidity and reliability when it comes to carrier apps. That's particularly essential for T-Mobile, which insists that customers use its app for everything from bill payment to upgrades.
With layoffs still going on and the pivot to AI continuing, apps are expected to play an even bigger role in the future.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: