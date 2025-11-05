Apple's next big thing for creatives may have just leaked – and you might actually want this one

The newly released iOS 26.2 beta 1 hints at a new release

iOS 26 .2. It's not known what exact reference that is and where it is in the code, so it's not very clear what it can stand for. @aaronp613 on X has now found a reference to Apple Creator Studio in the beta for.2. It's not known what exact reference that is and where it is in the code, so it's not very clear what it can stand for.





Rumor has it that Apple may be working on offering a more complete suite from companies like Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Acrobat Pro, InDesign) and 20 other apps under one umbrella subscription for $69.99 per month.

However, we still don't know what Apple may include in the Apple Creator Studio, if it's a subscription at all. We also don't know how much it will cost.





Services are becoming increasingly important to Apple in terms of revenue

iOS 26

Creative subscriptions are something I would definitely be paying for

