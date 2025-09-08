Apple’s latest iPhone 17 accessory has leaked and you may need to prepare for a disappointment









Earlier reports have mentioned that Apple’s new accessory will use a special system of holes and magnets to attach to the company’s iPhone 17 cases. The newly leaked images show a product that might still have magnets, but it certainly counts on the loops to hold on to whatever it may be attached to.



There’s a slight chance that Apple may have various versions of its new longer strap. There might be a cheaper type with textile loops that could attach to more cases, and a pricier one with magnets. That second type might be the rumored Crossbody Strap, which Apple may even mention in its keynote. All that’s just a speculation, though, and we’ll need to wait until tomorrow to learn all the details.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy It is about time for Apple to step up its game in terms of accessories. Peak Design has designed a whole ecosystem of accessories around its Everyday Case, including an anchor system. Samsung's first-party offerings, like the Standing Grip Case for the



Would you get a Crossbody Strap from Apple? Yes, I love that type of accessory Maybe, if it’s a good accessory No, I don’t buy Apple accessories No, I don’t use straps and lanyards Yes, I love that type of accessory 7.41% Maybe, if it’s a good accessory 14.81% No, I don’t buy Apple accessories 11.11% No, I don’t use straps and lanyards 66.67%



I'm not the biggest fan of that type of lanyard for my phone, but I can see myself occasionally using one. Before I choose Apple's version, the company needs to prove it has learned its lessons from the FineWoven fiasco and start offering high-quality accessories. Otherwise, I may just stick to some of the more affordable options available on the market.







