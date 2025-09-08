Apple’s latest iPhone 17 accessory has leaked and you may need to prepare for a disappointment
You may be able to get an official strap accessory from Apple, but it might not be your best purchase.
We will learn every detail about the iPhone 17 series tomorrow, but the phones won’t be the only new products Apple will premiere. The company is also expected to release new accessories, including a new type of protective case and a Crossbody Strap, which has now leaked in its final form.
Previously described as a magnetic strap, the new accessory has appeared in two photos from the reliable leaker Sonny Dickinson on X (ex-Twitter). In those images, the strap has the well-known textile loops at both ends, which suggest it might be a different product than the rumored Crossbody Strap.
Earlier reports have mentioned that Apple’s new accessory will use a special system of holes and magnets to attach to the company’s iPhone 17 cases. The newly leaked images show a product that might still have magnets, but it certainly counts on the loops to hold on to whatever it may be attached to.
I’m not the biggest fan of that type of lanyard for my phone, but I can see myself occasionally using one. Before I choose Apple’s version, the company needs to prove it has learned its lessons from the FineWoven fiasco and start offering high-quality accessories. Otherwise, I may just stick to some of the more affordable options available on the market.
There’s a slight chance that Apple may have various versions of its new longer strap. There might be a cheaper type with textile loops that could attach to more cases, and a pricier one with magnets. That second type might be the rumored Crossbody Strap, which Apple may even mention in its keynote. All that’s just a speculation, though, and we’ll need to wait until tomorrow to learn all the details.
It is about time for Apple to step up its game in terms of accessories. Peak Design has designed a whole ecosystem of accessories around its Everyday Case, including an anchor system. Samsung’s first-party offerings, like the Standing Grip Case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, are also versatile and intriguing.
