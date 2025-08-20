Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple’s biggest iPhone failure may get a new name, but can it get any good?

Apple may have a new type of premium material for the iPhone 17 cases and an intriguing new accessory.

Only a year after discontinuing the disastrous FineWoven cases, Apple may be readying to release its improved replacement. A new leak shows images that may reveal the name of the new material for the cases and the name of a new first-party accessory for the iPhone 17.

Leaker Majin Bu has shared a few images of alleged product packaging clones of the new TechWoven Case. The same leaker had also shared a photo of the case itself, which showed a textile material with a rougher texture.

Just like the FineWoven cases, the TechWoven ones may be a premium alternative to the leather cases, which Apple stopped selling a few years ago. The change was part of the company’s ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2030.



TechWoven may be a new material made from recycled plastics, probably from repurposed plastic bottles. Based on the newly leaked photos, the case may be offered in at least five distinct colors:

  • Black
  • Brown
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Purple

Similar to some of the previously leaked cases, the TechWoven ones appear to have cutouts for a lanyard. However, that’s the first time we’re seeing a Crossbody Strap mentioned on the packaging. 

On the back of the packaging, there’s a note saying “Compatible with Crossbody Strap,” suggesting that Apple may sell a first-party accessory. Based on the name, that could be a first-party accessory to wear around the torso, though it might also serve as a wrist or neck lanyard.

What type of accessories do you prefer?

Vote View Result


Introducing its own lanyard system makes sense for Apple, considering the success of other companies. Peak Design has a whole ecosystem of accessories around the Everyday Case, including its own anchor link system. Samsung has some interesting first-party offerings, like the Standing Grip Case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Like its name suggests, the case has a sliding part that can serve as a grip or kickstand.

I certainly hope Apple has learned its lessons from the FineWoven fiasco and introduces a high-quality first-party case that’s worth the price. However, I wouldn’t be bothered too much if that’s not the case, as multiple other companies already offer great accessories, including lanyards and grips.

