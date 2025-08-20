Apple’s biggest iPhone failure may get a new name, but can it get any good?









TechWoven may be a new material made from recycled plastics, probably from repurposed plastic bottles. Based on the newly leaked photos, the case may be offered in at least five distinct colors:

Black

Brown

Blue

Green

Purple

Similar to some of the



On the back of the packaging, there's a note saying "Compatible with Crossbody Strap," suggesting that Apple may sell a first-party accessory. Based on the name, that could be a first-party accessory to wear around the torso, though it might also serve as a wrist or neck lanyard. Similar to some of the previously leaked cases, the TechWoven ones appear to have cutouts for a lanyard. However, that's the first time we're seeing a Crossbody Strap mentioned on the packaging.

Introducing its own lanyard system makes sense for Apple, considering the success of other companies. Peak Design has a whole ecosystem of accessories around the Everyday Case, including its own anchor link system. Samsung has some interesting first-party offerings, like the Standing Grip Case for the



Introducing its own lanyard system makes sense for Apple, considering the success of other companies. Peak Design has a whole ecosystem of accessories around the Everyday Case, including its own anchor link system. Samsung has some interesting first-party offerings, like the Standing Grip Case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Like its name suggests, the case has a sliding part that can serve as a grip or kickstand. I certainly hope Apple has learned its lessons from the FineWoven fiasco and introduces a high-quality first-party case that's worth the price. However, I wouldn't be bothered too much if that's not the case, as multiple other companies already offer great accessories, including lanyards and grips.





