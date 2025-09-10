Apple's iPhone 17 just made every new phone better, even Androids

iPhone 17

Should Apple be credited with setting 256GB as the new standard for storage minimum in base models? Yes No Yes 63.33% No 36.67%

It's about time, Apple





My honest take? It’s a massive relief. It was getting tiring to see Apple, a company that prides itself on premium experiences, hamstring its most popular phones with insufficient storage and a dated screen technology. That always felt like a cheap move, and I’m genuinely glad they’ve moved past it. Furthermore, it’s just a little ironic that Apple, so often criticized for being slow to adopt new standards, is the one to force the industry’s hand on this one after being relentlessly shaded about it.This move completely changes the value proposition of the standard iPhone. Before, I’d often hesitate to recommend the base model, suggesting people either pay up for more storage or look at an older Pro model to get a better all-around experience. Now? Theis a complete package right out of the box. It’s the phone for just about everyone, without the major asterisks that used to come with it.Will I be buying one? As I am mainly an Android user (even though I also use an iPhone, an iPad, and a MacBook), probably not, but I am incredibly thankful this happened. This makes my decision-making for my nextthat much easier, because I fully expect the Pixel 11 and next-gen Galaxy S series to come with 256GB of storage as standard. Apple just raised the tide, and all the other boats are going to have to rise with it.