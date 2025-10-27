Apple's had enough: two popular dating advice apps officially gone from the App Store

Apple removes Tea and TeaOnHer dating safety apps from the App Store

Apple cites violations of its App Review Guidelines, and more specifically, rules 1.2, 5.1.2, and 5.6. The first rule says that user-generated content should offer reporting or blocking features. The second rule says that the app cannot use or share a user's personal information without permission.

Rule 5.6 says that if there are excessive customer reports and negative reviews, those would violate Apple's Developer Code of Conduct.





How do you feel about Apple removing these apps? Glad — privacy matters Meh — not my apps anyway Frustrated — I used them Curious — what will replace them? Glad — privacy matters 85.71% Meh — not my apps anyway 14.29% Frustrated — I used them 0% Curious — what will replace them? 0%

Tea and TeaOnHer are dating safety apps that became popular recently

Recommended Stories

Some apps are shady when it comes to privacy

These aren't the only apps that have questionable privacy policies, in my opinion. There are plenty of shady apps both on the App Store and in Google Play, and users should be really careful which apps they choose to use. For me, I'll pass on these ones.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer