Amazon slashes Apple Watch Series 10 price, making it outshine even its successor

The watch is absolutely worth getting and a must-have for Apple fans looking for a bargain. Don't miss out!

Apple may have announced its all-new Apple Watch Series 11, but if you’re an Apple user looking to score a bargain, you should definitely check out Amazon’s deal on the Apple Watch Series 10 instead.

Right now, this sleek timepiece is selling for $70 off, allowing you to grab its 46mm GPS version in black for just under $360. Not too bad, when you think about the fact that this handsome fella would normally set you back around $430 at full price. Don’t wait around too long, though, as you never know when this sweet offer could expire.

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm, GPS, Black: Save $70!

$70 off (16%)
Amazon is offering a lovely $70 discount on the 46mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 10 in Black. This allows you to grab one for just under $360, which is a bargain price for all the bells and whistles this bad boy brings to the table. So, don't wait around—save today!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, you could argue that this is an older model now, and because of that, it’s not worth considering. But you’d be wrong to think that way. Yes, it’s indeed an older-gen smartwatch now that we have the Apple Watch Series 11, but let’s not forget that it’s still a high-end Apple timepiece. This means it has a premium feel and a sleek look, making it perfect for users who need a stylish smartwatch for every occasion.

But it’s not just a pretty face, as this fella comes with a plethora of features and health-tracking functionalities. In fact, it comes with all the stuff you’d expect to find on an expensive smartwatch, including a depth gauge app, sleep apnea detection, and a water temperature sensor.

Not to mention, it supports all the essential safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. And since it runs on watchOS, it provides fast and easy access to the App Store, from where you can download third-party apps.

Now, add a reliable all-day battery life and fast charging that brings it back to 80% in just 30 minutes, and you get a dependable everyday companion that looks great, can track your health, and, of course, shows you what time it is during the day. So, don’t hesitate—get your Apple Watch Series 10 for less now!

