Apple TV+ and Apple TV app now available for DirecTV STREAM customers
Streaming service DirecTV has just announced that both Apple TV+ and Apple TV app are now available for its customers who own stream boxes. Starting today, everyone who uses a DirecTV STREAM device will be able to access the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+ and everything the service has to offer.
On top of that, DirecTV STREAM customers can browse the Apple TV app, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as take advantage of personalized and curated recommendations from Apple.
To top it all off, thanks to the Family Sharing feature, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+, MLS Season pass, and other Apple TV channels using their own Apple ID and password.
Just to put that in perspective, Apple Original movies, documentaries and series have been awarded over 300 wins and over 1,400 award nominations. The record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso was among the first of Apple TV+’s original series that conquered the world. Not to mention that Apple TV+ subscribers also have access to Major League Soccer matches, live studio show MLS 360, and Friday Night Baseball.
In related news, DirecTV added MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball to its offering for DirecTV for Business customers, which theoretically covers more than 300,000 bars, restaurants and other businesses in the United States.
On top of that, DirecTV STREAM customers can browse the Apple TV app, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as take advantage of personalized and curated recommendations from Apple.
Another nifty features available to DirecTV customers is the option to subscribe to additional services like AMC+, Paramount+, and Starz, as well as watch online and offline, ad-free and on demand, directly on the app.
To top it all off, thanks to the Family Sharing feature, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+, MLS Season pass, and other Apple TV channels using their own Apple ID and password.
Launched back in 2019, Apple TV+ was among the first all-original streaming service to be available globally. Although it isn’t known for having a massive library of TV shows and movies, Apple TV+ has some of the best content from all the streaming services.
Just to put that in perspective, Apple Original movies, documentaries and series have been awarded over 300 wins and over 1,400 award nominations. The record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso was among the first of Apple TV+’s original series that conquered the world. Not to mention that Apple TV+ subscribers also have access to Major League Soccer matches, live studio show MLS 360, and Friday Night Baseball.
In related news, DirecTV added MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball to its offering for DirecTV for Business customers, which theoretically covers more than 300,000 bars, restaurants and other businesses in the United States.
Things that are NOT allowed: