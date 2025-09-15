It's about time! Apple releases watchOS 26

Apple has released watchOS 26, the first release of the product's operating system to be branded with Apple's new naming convention (not including beta versions, of course!). The big change for the software is that it now uses the Liquid Glass design language, which brings a semi-transparent look to the display. With Liquid Glass numerals, more of the background will show through. You'll also come across Liquid Glass when viewing widgets and hints.





Liquid Glass will also appear when viewing notifications, Control Center, controls, and in-app navigation. The bottom line is that you'll feel as though there is a glass panel between content that seems layered on the top of the watch display and whatever is going on in the background.

Useful watchOS 26 features





Workout Buddy is a text-to-voice feature that, as its name suggests, becomes your best friend when you're working out. Your pal will look to inspire and motivate you. To make sure that your buddy can get you off the couch or away from that pint of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, it uses the same voice as an Apple Fitness+ trainer. You'll find Workout Buddy to be your new best friend, even if he/she is just a virtual pal.









With Live Translation, AI is used to translate texts into your preferred language. Did you add a preferred background for your chats on the iPhone? You'll see them on your Apple Watch, too. Smart Actions is a very useful tool. If a pal makes a request for some information via a text, Smart Actions will tell you what the next step will be. If your friend wants to know where you are, Find My will appear so you can share your location with a single tap.





Call screening will do exactly what its name implies, asking callers for their name and reason for calling. You can look at the response and decide whether you want to take the call. The iPhone's Hold Assist also comes to the Apple Watch with watchOS 26. While you're on hold, the Apple Watch will monitor your call and alert you when a live agent returns to talk with you.





Other watchOS 26 features that you'll use





Apple has improved the prediction algorithm used with Smart Stack to give you timely suggestions that you can use immediately. A gentle prompt will let you know when you've received a fresh hint. You can dismiss an incoming call, a timer, notifications, and more by rotating your wrist away from your body. Also helpful, the Notes app is now available on the Apple Watch. And a new feature will automatically adjust the volume of your Apple Watch based on ambient noise.





How to install the update on your Apple Watch





You can install watchOS 26 on your Apple Watch by following these directions:





Open the Watch app on your iPhone (iPhone 11 or iPhone SE 2 or later).

Go to the My watch tab.

Tap on General > Software Update.

If the update appears, tap on Download and Install.





