Apple just dropped a new update for the AirTag 2

What's the best AirTag feature? The big range for finding things The loudspeaker - both for privacy and convenience Apple Watch and iPhone integration All security features (anti-tamper) Vote 1 Votes

When are we getting it?

Can I manually update my AirTag?

Can the AirTag be used for malicious purposes?





The previous generation AirTag received these updates in the course of two weeks, but with the second generation, Apple is pushing the new software for all AirTag 2 trackers at the same time.This means you should've gotten the new 3.0.49 software version by the time you read this. To check if you have, open the Find My app on your device, get to the Items tab, and find the AirTag in the list. Tap on the name of the tracker, and the firmware version will show up.Sadly, no. The new firmware will find its way to your AirTag over the air using the connected iPhone device. The tracker must be in range in order to receive the new update, so bear this in mind as well.We'll update this piece with more details on what this new firmware brings to the table as soon as Apple publishes its update notes.Well, the possibility is not zero, but it's much, much harder now. Apple made sure to include a slew of security features to avoid unwanted tracking and stalking.The latest batch of AirTag 2 devices also brought a hardware update to make the security even tighter. Apple tweaked the speaker inside the AirTag and made it harder to remove without damaging the tracker.Having the speaker active is key for stopping unwanted tracking, as the tracker reveals itself by making chirping noises.