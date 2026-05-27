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Apple just dropped a new update for the AirTag 2

Apple AirTag is a useful gadget, even though its early adoption was plagued by horror stories of people stalking each other

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Mariyan Slavov
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Apple AirTag
The AirTag 2 is more privacy focused than ever | Image by Apple
Apple AirTag is a useful gadget, even though its adoption was plagued by horror stories of people stalking each other and generally using the tracker for a bunch of bad things. Apple managed to tackle those problems with timely updates and various security features, and today the company released the latest firmware for the AirTag 2, MacRumors reports.

AirTag 2 version 3.0.49 is out


This is the second firmware update for the AirTag 2, up from the previous version 3.0.45. Apple published all the changes in its support page for the AirTag, but there's still nothing concerning this new version, so we still don't know what's changed.

Looking at previous updates, most of the time it's "bug fixes and other improvements," but the latest update for the AirTag 2 also brought an update to the "unwanted tracking sound to more easily locate an unknown AirTag during Precision Finding."

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When are we getting it?


The previous generation AirTag received these updates in the course of two weeks, but with the second generation, Apple is pushing the new software for all AirTag 2 trackers at the same time.

This means you should've gotten the new 3.0.49 software version by the time you read this. To check if you have, open the Find My app on your device, get to the Items tab, and find the AirTag in the list. Tap on the name of the tracker, and the firmware version will show up.

Can I manually update my AirTag?


Sadly, no. The new firmware will find its way to your AirTag over the air using the connected iPhone device. The tracker must be in range in order to receive the new update, so bear this in mind as well.

We'll update this piece with more details on what this new firmware brings to the table as soon as Apple publishes its update notes.

Can the AirTag be used for malicious purposes?



Well, the possibility is not zero, but it's much, much harder now. Apple made sure to include a slew of security features to avoid unwanted tracking and stalking.

The latest batch of AirTag 2 devices also brought a hardware update to make the security even tighter. Apple tweaked the speaker inside the AirTag and made it harder to remove without damaging the tracker.

Having the speaker active is key for stopping unwanted tracking, as the tracker reveals itself by making chirping noises.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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