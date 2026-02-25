Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
The foldable iPhone has completely overshadowed the iPhone 18 series

Have people completely overlooked the iPhone 18 series in anticipation of the foldable iPhone? It kind of seems like that.

By
Apple iPhone iPhone 18
Foldable iPhone leaked design render
This is very likely what the foldable iPhone will look like. | Image by Ben Geskin
Apple has reportedly introduced some neat upgrades to the iPhone 18 Pro models, like a variable aperture and an under-display Face ID module. But it’s still the highly anticipated foldable iPhone, which will also be coming out alongside the iPhone 18 series, that has everyone’s attention.

Foldable iPhone overshadows iPhone 18


According to a recent poll, a whopping 70 percent of you said that you were most looking forward to the foldable iPhone this year. This is quite understandable, of course, as this is Apple’s first foray into the foldable smartphone market. Furthermore, the company’s flagship foldable is deviating from the traditional design that most of its competitors use, forcing Samsung to immediately begin designing a Galaxy Z Wide Fold in response.

Only around 11 percent of voters said that they were looking forward to the iPhone 18 Pro Max instead, which will be the biggest and most feature-rich traditional iPhone ever. The iPhone 18 Pro has even fewer consumers waiting for it, with only around eight percent of votes.

Fascinatingly, in second to last place is the iPhone 17e with a little over seven percent of votes. Only less than four percent of respondents said that they wanted the base iPhone 18 model which will come out early next year, placing the poor phone dead last in people’s wish lists. What about you? Which upcoming Apple phone are you looking forward to?

What upcoming Apple phone excites you the most? How come?
765 Votes


Definitely an interesting phone




It’s no wonder that the foldable iPhone is garnering so much attention from the public. Apple has kept its user base waiting years for a foldable of their own, not to mention that the company’s take on the genre is pretty interesting.

The foldable iPhone will be a wide-folding phone, with the possibility of support for iPad apps as well. Apple is also reportedly replacing Face ID with Touch ID, with the latter placed on the side of the phone. Lastly, reports indicate that the foldable iPhone will use the most advanced hinge design ever seen in the industry. Whether this means that Apple will manage to completely eliminate the crease or not remains to be seen.

Don’t forget about the iPhone 18!


The iPhone 18 is adopting the aforementioned under-display Face ID in preparation for the alleged iPhone 20 Pro which will come out next year. That phone, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, will feature a display free of any cutouts barring unforeseen complications.

But the iPhone 18 Pro itself is a pretty great phone with other firsts as well, like Apple’s first 2 nm processor and the new in-house cellular modem, which has not been seen on an Apple flagship before. I’ve been saying that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone for a myriad of reasons, and I still think that the price alone will still help the iPhone 18 come out on top.

