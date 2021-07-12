Wild new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G rumor calls for 200MP Olympus camera... again





Given that it's practically impossible to know anything for certain with so much time still left to go until 2022's first big Unpacked event, it's genuinely amusing to see such wildly different predictions bandied about of late.





108 or 200MP primary shooter? That is the question





Unfortunately, the answer will obviously have to wait, as there's no way to anticipate just how reliable this Korean publication's "multiple industry sources" will prove when all is said and done.





Said sources are hinting at the preparation of a shutterbug-friendly Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G model with a "200MP five-lens camera on the back" dwarfing both the megapixel and sensor count of the S21 Ultra 's rear-facing snapper arrangement.





Due to its lack of details and clarity when it comes to imaging specs, this hot new (and somewhat sketchy) report actually leaves the door open for Ice Universe's aforementioned prediction to pan out as well.









That's because 200 could represent the megapixel count of the S22 Ultra's main shooter... or the combined number of those five lenses rumored to reside on the back of Samsung's next (non-foldable) powerhouse.





If the latter possibility ends up coming to fruition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could (at least in theory) combine Samsung's previously rumored third-generation 108MP sensor with a beastly 50MP secondary camera (of some sort), as well as a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP periscope telephoto shooter, and another 10MP telephoto cam.





Alternatively, the main rear-facing camera might go from 108 all the way up to 200 megapixels, which sounds... about as unnecessary as the other possibility. But when has that ever stopped the world's top smartphone vendor from pushing the flagship envelope?

Olympus technology and S Pen support





Believe it or not, the (vague) 200MP tidbit is not even the most implausible part of the latest Pulse News report, with the same publication claiming that the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will be using camera technology provided by "Japan's Olympus" as well.









Unlike Carl Zeiss or Leica, this particular optics manufacturing company has yet to dip its proverbial toes into optimizing smartphone cameras, and unlike Nokia or Huawei, Samsung makes its own industry-leading image sensors.









Of course, Olympus could bring its mirrorless camera expertise to the table and undoubtedly help improve the photography-taking chops of the S22 Ultra compared to its predecessor, but even if that does end up being the case, it's unclear why the super-premium handset would need a 200MP lens... or a grand total of five rear-mounted shooters.





That leaves us with S Pen support as the only believable rumor of today considering that this year's S21 Ultra can also be paired with a (separately sold) stylus.





