Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay?

Mariyan Slavov
By
5
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay?
The Pixel 6 lineup is sort of official after Google pulled a trick on us and “showcased” the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro via a special press announcement. The news made headlines and rightfully so, there are lots of things to be excited about.

The radical new design got confirmed officially for the first time, and there’s a new dark horse on the silicon horizon - the Tensor chipset is a huge unknown at the moment. We also got some display specs and camera configurations for both devices.

The thing that’s missing from the picture is the price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google said that both phones "will certainly be premium-priced products." Given the price of the Pixel 5 ($699 at launch), it is safe to assume that the next generation will be more expensive.

There’s a lot at stake here. On one hand, people have been crying their lungs out for a “true” Pixel flagship for the past few years but on the other hand, we’re sure many of these people are not fully prepared to pay the corresponding price.

So, today we’re asking you a very simple commercial question. How much are you willing to pay for the “premium-priced” Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? As prices are a huge mystery at the moment, we’ve punched in the most probable numbers.

Pixel 6 price: How much are you willing to pay?

Vote View Result

Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay?

Vote View Result

You have three choices per device, and if you think your number is not up there, you can share it in the comments below, along with your wise thoughts on the subject! Happy voting!

