Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay?5
The radical new design got confirmed officially for the first time, and there’s a new dark horse on the silicon horizon - the Tensor chipset is a huge unknown at the moment. We also got some display specs and camera configurations for both devices.
There’s a lot at stake here. On one hand, people have been crying their lungs out for a “true” Pixel flagship for the past few years but on the other hand, we’re sure many of these people are not fully prepared to pay the corresponding price.
You have three choices per device, and if you think your number is not up there, you can share it in the comments below, along with your wise thoughts on the subject! Happy voting!