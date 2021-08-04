Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay?

Pixel 6 price: How much are you willing to pay? $699 $799 $899 I'm not buying it! $699 42.8% $799 34% $899 7.2% I'm not buying it! 16%

Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay? $799 $899 $999 I'm not buying it! $799 23.96% $899 30.9% $999 33.33% I'm not buying it! 11.81%



You have three choices per device, and if you think your number is not up there, you can share it in the comments below, along with your wise thoughts on the subject! Happy voting!

