Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Apple Xiaomi Oppo

Samsung loses top spot in Europe as Xiaomi overtakes it for the first time

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Samsung loses top spot in Europe as Xiaomi overtakes it for the first time
Xiaomi’s results over the last twelve months have been nothing short of incredible and the latest market data from Europe should give Samsung reason to worry as its position as the largest brand is no longer guaranteed.

Xiaomi is number one in Europe


Research firm Strategy Analytics reports that Xiaomi shipped a total of 12.7 million smartphones in Europe between April and June, representing an increase of 67.1% year-over-year following the collapse of Huawei.

Xiaomi ended the quarter with a market share of 25.3%, enough to catapult the Chinese brand into the top spot for the first time ever. The success is attributed to strong performance in markets like Spain and Italy, as well as Russia and Ukraine.

Customers reportedly favored the Xiaomi Mi and Redmi lines thanks to their low prices and impressive feature sets, something brands like Samsung have struggled to match in recent years.


Samsung is really struggling in Europe at the moment


Samsung has long been the leader in Europe, but its reign came to an end last quarter as it slipped down into second position with a market share of 24% following shipments of 12 million smartphones.

The average growth across Europe last quarter was 14.4%, but Samsung’s numbers are down 7% year-on-year despite the equivalent quarter in 2020 being extremely weak due to the strict lockdowns that took place across the region.

Strategy Analytics says Samsung is performing well in the budget 5G phone segment with recent Galaxy A-series models. However, it has failed to take advantage of Huawei’s exit and is facing increasing competition from Apple in the high-end.


The iPhone 12 series continued to performed well 


Speaking of Apple, the Tim Cook-led company posted another strong quarter with shipments of 9.6 million iPhone units, a market share of 19.2%, and year-on-year growth of 16%.

The iPhone 12 series continue to perform well, particularly among loyal customers looking to upgrade their old devices. The current supercycle is expected to continue into 2022, so Apple is expected to end 2021 on a high.

Oppo and Realme completed the top 5


Rounding out the top 5 were Oppo and its sub-brand Realme with shipments of 2.8 million units and 1.9 million units, respectively. Oppo’s numbers are up an impressive 180% year-on-year, whereas Realme’s exploded 1800%.

Both brands continue to benefit from the exit of Huawei, as well as their focus on affordable 5G devices. It’s worth noting that OnePlus, another Oppo sub-brand, was expected to take the 5th position this quarter, but Realme’s growth was seemingly unmatchable.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected colors: which color should you get?
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected colors: which color should you get?
Spotify could launch a cheaper, ad-supported tier
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify could launch a cheaper, ad-supported tier
Twitter now lets you sign up and log in with Apple or Google accounts
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Twitter now lets you sign up and log in with Apple or Google accounts
DirecTV no longer operates under AT&T as spinoff process is completed
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
DirecTV no longer operates under AT&T as spinoff process is completed
Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available in these 10 countries
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available in these 10 countries
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless