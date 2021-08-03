Samsung loses top spot in Europe as Xiaomi overtakes it for the first time

Samsung is really struggling in Europe at the moment

Strategy Analytics

Samsung has long been the leader in Europe, but its reign came to an end last quarter as it slipped down into second position with a market share of 24% following shipments of 12 million smartphones.The average growth across Europe last quarter was 14.4%, but Samsung’s numbers are down 7% year-on-year despite the equivalent quarter in 2020 being extremely weak due to the strict lockdowns that took place across the region.says Samsung is performing well in the budget 5G phone segment with recent Galaxy A-series models. However, it has failed to take advantage of Huawei’s exit and is facing increasing competition from Apple in the high-end.