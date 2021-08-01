Google Pixel 6: iPhone 13 & Galaxy S21 killer - dead on arrival?

”I’m here… Look at me!”

Google Pixel 6 & Google Pixel 6 Pro/XL availability: Out of stock…





Google Pixel 2 series - available in 9 markets

Google Pixel 3 series - available in 13 markets

Google Pixel 4 series - available in 9 markets

Google Pixel 5 series - available in 9 markets

Google Pixel 6 series - available in… ???

There’s no reason a 5G Pixel phone can’t launch in India (or Singapore). There’s actually quite a lot of interest, talk, and hype around Google smartphones in a market like India.

Google Pixel & India: Google Playing hard-to-get





“Shortest case study ever” time:

Project Soli

But how do we know people care?



