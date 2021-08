Google Pixel 6: iPhone 13 & Galaxy S21 killer - dead on arrival?

So, in a way, we can't even blame people for not making... Thankfully, it looks like Google is done trying our patience. The Google Pixel 6 & Google Pixel 6 Pro/XL design is finally up there with other modern-looking phones like the Galaxy S21 . Moreover, theof the phone isto having more attitude and personality, after Google is said to kill the. The new design says:

Google Pixel 6 & Google Pixel 6 Pro/XL availability: Out of stock… Android





Google Pixel 2 series - available in 9 markets

Google Pixel 3 series - available in 13 markets

Google Pixel 4 series - available in 9 markets

Google Pixel 5 series - available in 9 markets

Google Pixel 6 series - available in… ???

really

most

recent

most

recent

Keywords:

“local market trends”

There’s no reason a 5G Pixel phone can’t launch in India (or Singapore). There’s actually quite a lot of interest, talk, and hype around Google smartphones in a market like India.

Google Pixel & India: Google Playing hard-to-get





“Shortest case study ever” time:

Project Soli

But how do we know people care?





As mentioned at the beginning of the story, Google’s flagship phones have historically failed to deliver when it comes to sales. Despite the hype, excitement, and marketing surrounding every Pixel launch, Google never managed to break into the top 10 best-selling smartphones list in the US or globally.Although data on smartphone sales is generally scarce, it shows that Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi dominate the global market in recent years. Google also hasn’t managed to gain any significant market share on the international stage or even the US.Even if someone really wants to buy a Pixel smartphone, there’s one crucial thing that can get in the way, and that’s if this phone simply isn’t available to purchase.As you can see, history isn’t on Google’s side. But that’s because Google doesn’tseem to care. Before diving into a short case study analysis, let me tell you that even when Google phones launch in certain markets, they often suddenly go out of stock. Theexample is Google’sphone - the Pixel 5. It went out of stock in the US. The US! Google’s core market...Moving forward to the more concrete bit, that’s what Google had to say about the Pixel’s availability via an official blog post back in August 2020, when the Pixel 4A came out:India, variety of factors, local market trends, product features, committed.To break it down: Google says the Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5 didn’t come to India and Singapore because they support 5G, as well as due to- presumably referring to low demand.Two problems with this statement:India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. However, if you put things in perspective, unfortunately, less than 1/3 of India’s population has access to a smartphone. They aren’t “going off the grid”. It all boils down to socio-economic factors.This means the demand for budget or mid-range devices will be significantly higher. Of course, there are Indians who’d buy a Pixel 6, but there won’t be nearly as many people as the ones who’d buy a Pixel 4A (5G) or 5A (5G) - rumored to launch soon.While there was a good reason the Pixel 4 didn’t make it to India ( project Soli ), the Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5 series didn’t face any of those constraining factors, because... they don't have any of thosesensors. Yet none of them made it to India or a dozen other countries around the world.Manufacturers often price their devices accordingly when they launch into markets like India or Asia, in general. Pricing has to be socio-economically conscious. Hence the Google Pixel 4A (5G) would have been the perfect opportunity for Google to break into India’s smartphone market with a 5G phone.This is a Google Trends chart showing search interest for the Google Pixel 6 compared to the long-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.