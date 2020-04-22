The Apple iPad had 44% of the global tablet market last year













Sravan Kundojjala, Strategy Analytics' Associate Director says, "The tablet shipment decline trend continues to be a challenge to tablet AP vendors even as average selling prices (ASPs) show strength. Strategy Analytics estimates that x86-based tablet APs accounted for 11 percent of total tablet APs shipped in 2019. Intel accounted for the majority of Windows tablet AP shipments in 2019. Qualcomm, however, is trying to expand into the Windows ecosystem with its cellular Snapdragon Compute platforms 8cx, 8c, and 7c."





Stuart Robinson , Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies noted that both Huawei's HiSilicon unit and Samsung LSI showed year-over-year growth. "Both companies continue to leverage their in-house customer relationship and cellular integration capabilities to gain share in the tablet AP market," he said.



