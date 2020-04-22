iOS Apple Tablets Processors

The Apple iPad had 44% of the global tablet market last year

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 22, 2020, 12:29 AM
On Tuesday, Strategy Analytics released a report showing the global market share last year of leading chip designers whose applications processors (AP) power tablets. Apple had the largest slice of the pie with a 44% share of this market. Since Apple only designs chips for its own slates, that tells us that the iPad had a 44% share of the global tablet market in 2019. Qualcomm and Intel were both next with 16% of the market each. MediaTek and Samsung LSI were also in the top five.

Apple last year unveiled three new tablets including the fifth-generation of the 7.9-inch iPad mini. The device, unveiled in March 2019, is powered by the same A12 Bionic SoC that Apple used on the 2018 iPhone models. On the same day that it announced the new iPad mini, Apple introduced the third-generation iPad Air. The latter features a 10.5-inch display and is also driven by the A12 Bionic. Lastly, in September Apple unwrapped the 10.2-inch iPad. This tablet is powered by the A10 Bionic chipset which was first used on 2016's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.


Sravan Kundojjala, Strategy Analytics' Associate Director says, "The tablet shipment decline trend continues to be a challenge to tablet AP vendors even as average selling prices (ASPs) show strength. Strategy Analytics estimates that x86-based tablet APs accounted for 11 percent of total tablet APs shipped in 2019. Intel accounted for the majority of Windows tablet AP shipments in 2019. Qualcomm, however, is trying to expand into the Windows ecosystem with its cellular Snapdragon Compute platforms 8cx, 8c, and 7c."

Stuart Robinson , Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies noted that both Huawei's HiSilicon unit and Samsung LSI showed year-over-year growth. "Both companies continue to leverage their in-house customer relationship and cellular integration capabilities to gain share in the tablet AP market," he said.

While the data doesn't show the number of tablets that manufacturers sold last year, the numbers do confirm that the Apple iPad was the top-selling tablet in the world in 2019.

Related phones

iPad mini (2019)
Apple iPad mini (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 7.9 inches
    2048 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 5058 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Air (2019)
Apple iPad Air (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2224 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 8134 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad 10.2-inch
Apple iPad 10.2-inch View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.2 inches
    2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 8827 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

