Apple gave the iPad Pro the M5 chip, but forgot to give it a reason to exist
It’s faster, smarter, and ready for the future – but without better AI and software freedom, it feels like untapped potential.
Apple just dropped the new iPad Pro with its shiny M5 chip, and well… that’s pretty much the story. The main upgrade this year? The chip. It’s faster, smarter, and a monster when it comes to AI and machine learning tasks.
When Apple unveiled the M5 – the same chip running inside both the new iPad Pro and the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro – it didn’t shy away from flexing how much better it is than last year’s M4. Here’s a quick rundown:
So yeah, the numbers check out – it’s faster across the board. The new iPad Pro with M5 should easily outshine last year’s model, especially in AI-heavy workloads. But even with all that raw power, it feels like the hardware has once again sprinted way ahead of what the software can actually do.
M5 vs M4: how much faster are we talking?
The M5 takes AI performance to a whole new level with its upgraded GPU architecture, more powerful CPU, faster Neural Engine, and boosted unified memory bandwidth. | Image credit – Apple
- 4x the peak GPU compute performance for AI compared to the M4
- Next-gen GPU with a Neural Accelerator in every core
- More powerful CPU, faster Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth
- 153GB/s unified memory bandwidth – up almost 30% from M4
- Up to 1.8x faster AI video enhancement in Topaz Video
- Up to 1.7x faster 3D rendering in Blender
- Up to 1.6x higher frame rates in games
- Up to 1.2x faster code compiling in Xcode
iPadOS got better, but not enough
iPadOS 26. | Image credit – Apple
Here’s the thing – this iPad deserves more. And yes, Apple has been improving iPadOS. With iPadOS 26, the iPad finally feels more like a laptop than ever before. You can actually run two apps side by side now (took them long enough, right?).
The new windowing system lets you arrange apps however you want – split your screen into halves, thirds, or quarters with just a flick. You can swipe up and hold to see all your open windows, tap one to bring it forward, and even use a new always-there menu bar for quick app commands. Plus, you can now drop folders right in the Dock for faster access.
Apple also added a few Apple Intelligence tools like Live Translate, Genmoji, and Image Playground updates, but let’s be honest – none of these really justify a tablet this powerful.
Let’s not forget, last year’s iPad Pro M4 (2024) was already ridiculously fast. Most people couldn’t even push it to its limits. And now, with the M5, it’s even better – I’m just not entirely sure for what.
Because, in reality, the iPad Pro is already one of the best tablets out there. It’s premium, it’s polished, and yes, its price absolutely reflects that. Sure, there are Android tablets that cost as much or more, but when it comes to power, Apple still owns the high ground.
Take Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, for instance. It’s huge – 32.6 by 20.8 mm, almost the size of a 14-inch MacBook Pro screen – which is great for artists and note-takers. But the Android ecosystem still lacks serious pro apps, which makes it less appealing for actual power users.
Both come with pricey accessories, but Apple’s are still more refined. For example, Samsung’s new S Pen has dropped Bluetooth and vibration feedback – small things, but they matter when you are working on creative projects.
Apple’s AI still isn’t ready for the big leagues
The iPad Pro M5 is almost too good for its own good
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung's most premium tablet. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Now, I’m not turning this into a full-blown comparison because that’s not the point. The real point is that Apple’s iPad Pro is already the powerhouse tablet – and with the M5 chip, it’s even more so. But until Apple’s software and AI catch up, it’s like owning a high-end sports car that you can only drive around a parking lot.
And next year, when the M5 Pro and M5 Max inevitably arrive, that gap between hardware and software will only get wider – unless Apple really steps up its game in AI, AR/VR, and creative tools.
Because right now, the iPad Pro is ready for the future – but Apple still needs to build it.
