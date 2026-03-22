Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
While the iPhone 17 redesign and the upcoming foldable iPhone are very welcome, two other Apple products need some more love too.
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The AirPods Max saw a very disappointing upgrade this year. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple has made its flagship smartphones more interesting recently with the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro models and the new iPhone Air, not to mention the upcoming foldable iPhone. However, after looking at the details of one of the company’s newest releases — revealed by industry insider Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On — it feels like Apple is being very lazy with two of its offerings.
The details of how the company handled the AirPods Max 2 show that the new headphones weren’t even really considered an upgrade internally. Not only is the pair unchanged visually, but the dimensions and the weight are exactly the same as well. Gurman reveals that even the code name inside the company for the development of the AirPods Max 2 was the exact same as the last generation.
In February of 2024, Apple entered the XR (Extended Reality) segment with its Apple Vision Pro headset. The headset, praised for its build quality and impressive features, has been a commercial failure.
However, instead of addressing the reasons because of which the headset continues to collect dust on store shelves, the company changed nothing but the chip with the new M5 Apple Vision Pro. It kept the biggest problem, the $3,499 price tag, as well as the heavy weight and the external display, the latter of which helps inflate the price of the headset.
In my opinion, it’s quite clear that the company has released these two new upgrades just to stay relevant in the respective industries. Apple could have certainly done a better job but perhaps the AirPods Max 2 and the Vision Pro just aren’t big enough moneymakers for the company to invest more resources into them.
It’s awesome to see innovation across the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook lineups but I really wish that Apple’s other offerings would get the same amount of attention. The Vision Pro could have been such a popular device if it didn’t cost a ridiculous amount of money and the AirPods Max were already excellent but could have done with some bigger changes.
AirPods Max 2 are barely an upgrade
The details of how the company handled the AirPods Max 2 show that the new headphones weren’t even really considered an upgrade internally. Not only is the pair unchanged visually, but the dimensions and the weight are exactly the same as well. Gurman reveals that even the code name inside the company for the development of the AirPods Max 2 was the exact same as the last generation.
Though there are some changes that set this model apart — better active noise canceling and audio fidelity, for example — it’s mostly just a refresh without even any new colors. The AirPods Max 2 are very much just a product that is meant to keep Apple relevant in this particular category, just like another device that the company sells.
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Apple Vision Pro got the same treatment
The Apple Vision Pro seemed like such a promising piece of kit. | Image by PhoneArena
In February of 2024, Apple entered the XR (Extended Reality) segment with its Apple Vision Pro headset. The headset, praised for its build quality and impressive features, has been a commercial failure.
However, instead of addressing the reasons because of which the headset continues to collect dust on store shelves, the company changed nothing but the chip with the new M5 Apple Vision Pro. It kept the biggest problem, the $3,499 price tag, as well as the heavy weight and the external display, the latter of which helps inflate the price of the headset.
Why does the Apple Vision Pro still not sell well?
Apple could have done better
In my opinion, it’s quite clear that the company has released these two new upgrades just to stay relevant in the respective industries. Apple could have certainly done a better job but perhaps the AirPods Max 2 and the Vision Pro just aren’t big enough moneymakers for the company to invest more resources into them.
It’s awesome to see innovation across the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook lineups but I really wish that Apple’s other offerings would get the same amount of attention. The Vision Pro could have been such a popular device if it didn’t cost a ridiculous amount of money and the AirPods Max were already excellent but could have done with some bigger changes.
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