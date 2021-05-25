$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

This is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 25, 2021, 8:26 AM
This is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time
Given the incredible competition it is currently facing from companies like Samsung, Amazon, Bose, Sony, Xiaomi, Huawei, OnePlus, and so many others in the thriving true wireless earbuds industry, you might expect Apple to rush its next AirPods and Beats-branded products to market.

Instead, the tech giant's hardcore fans are still left having to choose between the 2019-released second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro, which is... really nothing to complain about.

Not when Apple's first-ever noise-cancelling earbuds have been so easy to come by at a hefty discount many weeks and even months in advance of Amazon's Prime Day 2021 extravaganza.

While we've pretty much lost count of all the killer deals the likes of Best Buy, Woot, and obviously Amazon have offered recently on both brand-new and refurbished units, the latest promotion is clearly special, allowing you to shave a whopping 95 bucks off the regular price of the extremely well-reviewed and undoubtedly very popular AirPods Pro.

The only deal we can think of that was (slightly) better than this dates back to February, and once again, Woot is offering you the chance to snap up a "grade A refurbished" pair of these bad boys at a crazy low price for just 24 hours.

At $154.99, the AirPods Pro are cheaper than the standard 2019 AirPods with a wireless charging case bundled in right now in brand-new condition. They're also considerably more affordable than Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro, although Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are still capable of easily undercutting their most important rivals.

Guaranteed to provide "like-new functionality" after clearing a full (and presumably rigorous) diagnostic test, your surprisingly inexpensive AirPods Pros will present "minimal cosmetic damage" you shouldn't be able to notice "at arm's length."

That being said, the 90-day warranty thrown in by Woot is certainly a downside compared to all-new units currently available at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy for anywhere between $200 and $230.

You'll just have to decide for yourselves if that's a compromise you're willing to live with after comparing the AirPods Pro to the other top true wireless earbuds (with or without active noise cancellation) on the market today.

