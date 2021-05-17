Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

One of the best Apple AirPods Pro deals ever is back with a bang

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 17, 2021, 11:17 AM
Apple caught us all off guard (kind of) earlier today by announcing (on a Monday?!) the free new Spatial and Lossless Audio features of its already crazy popular music streaming platform, but contrary to what some rumors suggested, the company's next big true wireless earbuds are not yet here.

Of course, tomorrow is another day... when the noise-cancelling AirPods 3 could break cover to try to rain on Google's I/O opening parade, but until that happens (if it actually ends up happening), bargain hunters might find the latest deal on the 2019-released AirPods Pro pretty hard to resist.

Unsurprisingly featured on our comprehensive lists of the best all-around true wireless earbuds and the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available right now, these bad boys can be currently purchased at a hefty $80 discount... in "certified refurbished" condition.

Technically, the comparison between the $249.99 regular price of a brand-new pair of AirPods Pros and this $169.99 reduced tag valid today only at Best Buy is naturally not entirely fair, but given the Geek Squad stamp of approval carried by these fully functional refurbs, it's difficult to argue with the promotion's appeal.

Will something like this qualify as a top Prime Day 2021 deal next month? Probably not, as both Amazon-owned Woot and Best Buy actually charged as little as 160 bucks for refurbished AirPods Pro units back in March.

But with those limited-time offers swiftly gone and no major US retailer capable of coming close to the AirPods Pro's aforementioned lowest ever price since then, it would be foolish not to at least consider buying the world's most popular high-end true wireless earbuds for $169.99... while you can.

After all, the non-Pro third-gen AirPods may include state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, but they're unlikely to match their premium ancestors as far as things like overall audio quality are concerned.

In case you're wondering, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods Pro units can also be yours right now at a discount... of a measly $20 from Best Buy and as much as $52 on Amazon. That $80 markdown is sure starting to sound rather compelling, doesn't it?

