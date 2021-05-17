One of the best Apple AirPods Pro deals ever is back with a bang

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





if it actually ends up happening), bargain hunters might find the latest deal on the 2019-released Of course, tomorrow is another day... when the noise-cancelling AirPods 3 could break cover to try to rain on Google's I/O opening parade, but until that happens (it actually ends up happening), bargain hunters might find the latest deal on the 2019-released AirPods Pro pretty hard to resist.









Technically, the comparison between the $249.99 regular price of a brand-new pair of AirPods Pros and this $169.99 reduced tag valid today only at Best Buy is naturally not entirely fair, but given the Geek Squad stamp of approval carried by these fully functional refurbs, it's difficult to argue with the promotion's appeal.









But with those limited-time offers swiftly gone and no major US retailer capable of coming close to the AirPods Pro's aforementioned lowest ever price since then, it would be foolish not to at least consider buying the world's most popular high-end true wireless earbuds for $169.99... while you can.





After all, the non-Pro third-gen AirPods may include state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, but they're unlikely to match their premium ancestors as far as things like overall audio quality are concerned.





In case you're wondering, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods Pro units can also be yours right now at a discount... of a measly $20 from Best Buy and as much as $52 on Amazon. That $80 markdown is sure starting to sound rather compelling, doesn't it?



