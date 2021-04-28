Apple's AirPods are starting to lose steam, but their industry supremacy is not threatened (yet)
Obviously, said figure is far from etched in stone at the moment and could still reach 85 million units or so, thus improving on a global 2020 shipment total of under 73 million, according to Counterpoint Research estimates that also put Apple's market share at around 31 percent.
All in all, Counterpoint analysts believe true wireless earbuds sales could jump by 33 percent from last year to around 310 million units in 2021, which means several companies are pretty much guaranteed to outpace Apple for a change.
Pundits are looking primarily at manufacturers specialized in "low-end and mid-tier products" to drive this healthy growth, at least until the third-gen high-end AirPods come out, which is likely to happen sometime during the second half of the year.
All that being said, it's definitely worth highlighting that the aforementioned forecasted 33 percent progress for the market as a whole this year pales in comparison to 2020's 80 percent surge from 2019. In other words, Apple's AirPods may not be the world's only true wireless earbuds to have to settle for lower than "usual" growth figures in 2021.