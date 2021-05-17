Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Apple Audio

Beats Studio Buds rumored to be incoming with true wireless design and charging case

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 17, 2021, 5:38 PM
Beats Studio Buds rumored to be incoming with true wireless design and charging case
Apple today released developer betas for iOS 14.6 and tvOS 145.6. Images found in both versions of the software by MacRumors indicate that Apple will soon be releasing new wireless Bluetooth ear buds under the Beats brand that are rumored to be called "Beats Studio Buds." This will be a unique device as far as Beats is concerned since it won't have an ear wrap like the Beats Powerbeats Pro or have wires like the Powerbeats.

Color options are expected to include black, white, and red. The Studio Buds are believed to come with a matching charging case in the shape of an oval. An Apple chip will allow users to call for Siri by saying "Hey Siri," and pairing the Studio Buds is said to be quick and easy.

The Studio Buds are believed to be smaller than the currently offered Beats Powerbeats Pro, and a tweet posted by MacRumors' contributing writer Steve Moser shows an animated image of the charging case and the two Studio Buds.


The new in-ear wearables could be introduced in June after Apple drops the final version of iOS 14.6 which could happen later this month or in June.

