Beats Studio Buds rumored to be incoming with true wireless design and charging case
Apple today released developer betas for iOS 14.6 and tvOS 145.6. Images found in both versions of the software by MacRumors indicate that Apple will soon be releasing new wireless Bluetooth ear buds under the Beats brand that are rumored to be called "Beats Studio Buds." This will be a unique device as far as Beats is concerned since it won't have an ear wrap like the Beats Powerbeats Pro or have wires like the Powerbeats.
Animations of Beats Studio Buds: pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021
The new in-ear wearables could be introduced in June after Apple drops the final version of iOS 14.6 which could happen later this month or in June.