Real AirPods Pro vs fake AirPods Pro: differences, how to spot them, quality comparison

How to spot fake AirPods Pro





Front of the case

Left case - fake AirPods Pro, right case - real AirPods Pro

Back of the case

Left case - fake AirPods Pro, right case - real AirPods Pro

Proper text positioning on original AirPods Case

Bottom of the case

Left case - fake AirPods Pro, right case - real AirPods Pro

Opening the flap

Fake AirPods Pro can pair with your iPhone

There should be no extra lights

Look for a serial number

Left case - fake AirPods Pro, right case - real AirPods Pro

Inspecting the AirPods Pro

Left - fake AirPods Pro, right - real AirPods Pro

Left - fake AirPods Pro, right - real AirPods Pro

Do fake AirPods Pro sound as good as the originals?





They will probably work fine on Android, but again — why do this to yourself?

I know it’s pretty impressive to have a pair of wireless earphones complete with a charging case at a price point of about $25. And there is absolutely no shame in looking for a budget option. But, trust me, save up the extra buck and try one of these instead: