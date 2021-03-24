Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in 'certified refurbished' condition

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The always trusted retailer is now selling "certified refurbished" AirPods Pro units at a lower than ever price of $159.99 a pair, and as you'd expect, you need to hurry if you don't want to miss out on this unprecedented $90 discount. Namely, it looks like Best Buy plans to put an end to its latest irresistible promotion at the end of the day, at which point the Geek Squad AirPods Pro refurbs could go back up to $179.99... or even disappear altogether due to a lack of inventory.





After all, the retailer can't have unlimited stock of "thoroughly, painstakingly, and lovingly tested" AirPods Pros with 90-day warranties included. In case you're wondering, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units are currently available for $230 at Best Buy and $200 on Amazon, so bargain hunters should think long and hard before deciding to skip a $160 purchase.





Granted, we've seen the AirPods Pro drop 10 bucks lower than this in refurbished condition at Woot early last month , but there's no way to know if that killer deal will ever come back, and even if it does, many people might feel like Best Buy's Geek Squad stamp of approval is worth a little extra dough.





Apart from active noise cancellation functionality, the world's top-selling premium true wireless earbuds also have flawless sound quality going for them, as well as stellar iOS integration, a decidedly comfortable and elegant design, and decent but not exactly industry-leading battery life.



