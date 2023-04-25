Best Prime Day iPhone deals 2023: What top offers to expect
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is fast approaching. While we are not yet aware when Amazon Prime Day is happening this year, it's worth preparing for the upcoming shopping festival early!
Aside from the best Prime day Samsung phone deals, some of the most popular devices sought after during this year's Amazon Prime Day will undoubtedly Apple's iPhones. That's hardly surprising, as these devices are certainly among the most popular devices on a global scale and it makes big sense that the best Prime Day phone deals usually involve iPhones.
However, there's a slight issue: as many of you probably know, iPhones aren't usually greatly discounted on Amazon during Prime Day. If you expect major iPhone Prime Day deals, you should probably look elsewhere, as we doubt that Amazon will offer big discounts on Apple's iPhones in 2023.
There's always a silver lining though. While previous Amazon Prime iPhone deals were lackluster the previous years, other retailers and outlets held parallel sales that included tons of iPhones. We suppose that the same will happen in 2023, too, so keep an eye close to the ground for the potential big discount events that Best Buy, Walmart, and Target might kick off just in time for Prime Day 2023.
By the way, if you are not a Prime member, but are on the fence about subscribing — check out our dedicated “Is Amazon Prime membership worth it?” article.
Jump to section:
Apple iPhone 14 Prime Day deals
Can we expect any major discounts on the iPhone 14 series during the upcoming Prime Day event? Chances are rather slim, but we could realistically see up to 10% off on Apple's latest iPhones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are the most powerful iPhones available right now (at least until the iPhone 15 series comes along), while the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are mostly two different-sized remixes of the iPhone 13.
iPhone 14 deals ahead of Prime Day
Here are some current iPhone 14 deals on Amazon that might interest you:
Apple iPhone 13 Prime Day deals
We expect that many older iPhone models could be put on sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, with the iPhone 13 series the prime (non pun intended) suspect. Expect the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max to potentially score some discounts during the upcoming Prime Day event, though keep in mind that most of these will be refurbished and renewed units. Supposedly, we could see between $50 and $100 to be written off the iPhone 13 series
iPhone 13 deals ahead of Prime Day
While we wait for Prime Day 2023, some decent deals on the iPhone 13 series over at Amazon are available right now.
Apple iPhone 12 Prime Day deals
The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are still decent phones, good alternatives to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Sure, they lack screens with high refresh rates and a slew of camera improvements, but they are still worthy as upper mid-range devices. Given historical trends, those two former flagships might see up to 30% in discounts during the upcoming Prime Day, which means one thing only - watch out for these two during the event.
iPhone 12 deals ahead of Prime Day
We expect that the potential discounting of the older iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max could bode very well with people willing to get capable triple-camera iPhones even though they don't come with the fastest mobile Apple chipset or screens with a fast refresh rate. Such deals might as well be the hidden surprise.
Best iPhone SE Prime Day deals
And finally, let's not forget that Apple announced a new iPhone SE (2022) earlier this year and that one is likely going to be on sale on Amazon Prime Day as well. Still, we expect the phone to be discounted, probably by up to $50.
iPhone SE deals ahead of Prime Day
While we don't know if Amazon will shed the price of the iPhone SE lineup during Prime Day, these deals are currently available on the e-commerce giant.
Will Amazon Prime Day have iPhone deals?
Apple's iPhones usually DON'T get discounted on Amazon during its anticipated Prime Day event. This only pertains to the US store, as the UK Prime Day might offer some discounts on iPhones.
Still, we are always hopeful that things could change for the better with every Prime Day instance; rest assured we are always on the hunt for the best Prime Day deals on iPhones during the e-commerce giant's major sale festival. Albeit slim, chances are that we could see some potential Prime Day savings on the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 series.
What were last year's best Prime Day iPhone deals?
Last year, we didn't get any noteworthy discounts on Apple's iPhones on Amazon during the Prime Day craze.
Instead, we witnessed notable discounts on some recent iPhone models at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. You could score up to 25% off on select iPhone models, and up to 10% off on Apple's penultimate iPhone 12 series. This makes us think that the same could happen in 2023 as well, so we can likely expect between 10 and 20% discounts on the iPhone 13 and earlier models. Of course, older iPhones are usually refurbished units, so have that in mind.
We also expect fan-favorite compact juggernauts like the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone SE (2022) to also be majorly discounted on most Amazon competitors during Prime Day 2023.
Are iPhones new or refurbished on Prime Day?
Unless otherwise stated, you will most likely receive a boxed, non-activated iPhone. Meanwhile, if you're buying an iPhone that's a couple of generations old, you will most likely get one of Amazon's Renewed devices. Those are all pre-owned, and while not Apple-certified, they have been "inspected, tested, and cleaned". There's a chance that a third-party seller and not necessarily Amazon will be handling your purchase.
How to find the best iPhone deals on Prime Day?
It's simple to find the finest iPhone discounts on Prime Day. If you've already decided on a model, all you have to do now is browse Amazon for any relevant deals. Of course, we will be highlighting everything noteworthy during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Should you buy an iPhone on Amazon Prime Day?
Overall, there's a pretty large pool of iPhones that could get discounted come Amazon's next deal extravaganza. Supposedly, older devices like the iPhone 12/12 mini and iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max would form the majority of deals, but we expect to see some slight price reductions on newer phones like the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone SE (2022). We don't expect to see the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max get discounted, but we wouldn't mind getting surprised.
Still, we feel that the best deals will be the ones including the wildly popular iPhone 12-series and likely refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max units. While it lacks a telephoto camera and has a slightly older chipset, the iPhone 12 is mostly identical to the iPhone 13 in many areas, so it would be advisable to grab one if it's discounted. There's a very high chance that the best deal this Amazon Prime Day would include the iPhone 12 in some form.
If you're on the hunt for a more "Pro" choice, then any deals including the iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max, or even the older iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max, should come off as quite interesting to you. Despite lacking the newer chipsets and lacking smooth displays with high refresh rates, the older Pro models are still capable and could potentially provide you with an excellent experience.
Overall, if you're not one to hold your breath for the upcoming iPhone 14 series, there will hardly be a better time to get an existing iPhone model rather than the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.
