Best Prime Day iPhone deals 2023: What top offers to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is fast approaching. While we are not yet aware when Amazon Prime Day is happening this year, it's worth preparing for the upcoming shopping festival early!

However, there's a slight issue: as many of you probably know, iPhones aren't usually greatly discounted on Amazon during Prime Day. If you expect major iPhone Prime Day deals, you should probably look elsewhere, as we doubt that Amazon will offer big discounts on Apple's iPhones in 2023.

By the way, if you are not a Prime member, but are on the fence about subscribing — check out our dedicatedarticle.

Apple iPhone 14 Prime Day deals









iPhone 14 deals ahead of Prime Day

Here are some current iPhone 14 deals on Amazon that might interest you:





Apple iPhone 14 128GB (refurbished) This "like-new" iPhone 14 can be yours for just $657, a very decent discount over the phone's regular price tag. You will get the starter 128GB version of the phone, which isn't ideal, but good enough for sparse users. $142 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB (renewed) At just over $700, you can score a decent deal on a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon. The phone comes with 128GB of storage, which isn't much, but could prove enough for more conservative users. $194 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB (renewed) Apple's most powerful compact phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, can be yours for less than $900 on Amazon right now. Have in mind that the unit is renewed in "like-new" condition, and comes with 128GB of storage on board. $119 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB (renewed) Possibly the best iPhone available right now, this 512GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model is available at a little over $1,200 on Amazon right now, a very decent deal considering a new device from Apple with the same storage will cost you $1,400. $140 off (10%) Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Prime Day deals









iPhone 13 deals ahead of Prime Day

While we wait for Prime Day 2023, some decent deals on the iPhone 13 series over at Amazon are available right now.





Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB (renewed) The iPhone 13 Pro Max, probably the best-value large iPhone of recent times, is now available as a renewed like-new device from Amazon for $1,150. Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB (renewed) For a little less than $800, you can get yourself one of the best-value ex-flagship phones, the iPhone 13 Pro. With Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 13 128GB (renewed) Get the excellent iPhone 13 with 128GB of native storage for less than $570 on Amazon right now, an very decent deal that will get you one of the best-value phones available right now. $130 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB (renewed) The last compact iPhone, the iPhone 13 mini, in like-new state and with 128GB of storage, can be yours for just $500 on Amazon right now, a great deal on a compact powerhouse. $92 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





Apple iPhone 12 Prime Day deals





The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are still decent phones, good alternatives to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Sure, they lack screens with high refresh rates and a slew of camera improvements, but they are still worthy as upper mid-range devices. Given historical trends, those two former flagships might see up to 30% in discounts during the upcoming Prime Day, which means one thing only - watch out for these two during the event.





iPhone 12 deals ahead of Prime Day

We expect that the potential discounting of the older iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max could bode very well with people willing to get capable triple-camera iPhones even though they don't come with the fastest mobile Apple chipset or screens with a fast refresh rate. Such deals might as well be the hidden surprise.





Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB (renewed) The iPhone 12 Pro with decent 128GB of native storage, in like-new condition, is currently available for around $500 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 12 64GB (renewed) The iPhone 12, a compact affordable phone that dedicated its DNA to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, is currently available for less than $400 on Amazon. In refurbished condition, it could be the perfect mid-range phone for you. Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB (renewed) If you're looking for a cheap refurbished device that is also enticingly compact, the iPhone 12 mini could be the answer for you. Buy at Amazon





Best iPhone SE Prime Day deals







And finally, let's not forget that Apple announced a new iPhone SE (2022) earlier this year and that one is likely going to be on sale on Amazon Prime Day as well. Still, we expect the phone to be discounted, probably by up to $50.





iPhone SE deals ahead of Prime Day

While we don't know if Amazon will shed the price of the iPhone SE lineup during Prime Day, these deals are currently available on the e-commerce giant.





Apple iPhone SE (2022) 64GB The iPhone SE (2022) with 64GB of storage was one of the better compact devices released in 2022. While it uses the old iPhone design that was phased out with the iPhone X series, it's still a mighty compact phone for people who don't really need the latest tech. Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone SE 64GB (renewed) Your next backup phone could be yours for a little over $100 in like-new condition straight from Amazon. With 64GB of storage, it should offer plenty of storage for a backup device. Buy at Amazon





Will Amazon Prime Day have iPhone deals?





Apple's iPhones usually DON'T get discounted on Amazon during its anticipated Prime Day event. This only pertains to the US store, as the UK Prime Day might offer some discounts on iPhones.





Still, we are always hopeful that things could change for the better with every Prime Day instance; rest assured we are always on the hunt for the best Prime Day deals on iPhones during the e-commerce giant's major sale festival. Albeit slim, chances are that we could see some potential Prime Day savings on the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 series.





What were last year's best Prime Day iPhone deals?





Last year, we didn't get any noteworthy discounts on Apple's iPhones on Amazon during the Prime Day craze.





Instead, we witnessed notable discounts on some recent iPhone models at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. You could score up to 25% off on select iPhone models, and up to 10% off on Apple's penultimate iPhone 12 series. This makes us think that the same could happen in 2023 as well, so we can likely expect between 10 and 20% discounts on the iPhone 13 and earlier models. Of course, older iPhones are usually refurbished units, so have that in mind.





We also expect fan-favorite compact juggernauts like the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone SE (2022) to also be majorly discounted on most Amazon competitors during Prime Day 2023.





Are iPhones new or refurbished on Prime Day?





Unless otherwise stated, you will most likely receive a boxed, non-activated iPhone. Meanwhile, if you're buying an iPhone that's a couple of generations old, you will most likely get one of Amazon's Renewed devices. Those are all pre-owned, and while not Apple-certified, they have been "inspected, tested, and cleaned" . There's a chance that a third-party seller and not necessarily Amazon will be handling your purchase.







How to find the best iPhone deals on Prime Day?





It's simple to find the finest iPhone discounts on Prime Day. If you've already decided on a model, all you have to do now is browse Amazon for any relevant deals. Of course, we will be highlighting everything noteworthy during Amazon Prime Day 2023.







Should you buy an iPhone on Amazon Prime Day?

Overall, there's a pretty large pool of iPhones that could get discounted come Amazon's next deal extravaganza. Supposedly, older devices like the iPhone 12/12 mini and iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max would form the majority of deals, but we expect to see some slight price reductions on newer phones like the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone SE (2022). We don't expect to see the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max get discounted, but we wouldn't mind getting surprised.







Still, we feel that the best deals will be the ones including the wildly popular iPhone 12-series and likely refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max units. While it lacks a telephoto camera and has a slightly older chipset, the iPhone 12 is mostly identical to the iPhone 13 in many areas, so it would be advisable to grab one if it's discounted. There's a very high chance that the best deal this Amazon Prime Day would include the iPhone 12 in some form.

If you're on the hunt for a more "Pro" choice, then any deals including the iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max, or even the older iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max, should come off as quite interesting to you. Despite lacking the newer chipsets and lacking smooth displays with high refresh rates, the older Pro models are still capable and could potentially provide you with an excellent experience.





Overall, if you're not one to hold your breath for the upcoming iPhone 14 series, there will hardly be a better time to get an existing iPhone model rather than the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.