Apple's AirPods Pro can be yours at a lower than ever price... if you hurry

The newest promotion sees the AirPods Pro list price go all the way down to $149.99, although it's not entirely fair to compare this to Amazon's two most recent special offers. That's because the e-commerce giant currently charges $189.99 for a brand-new pair of these bad boys after shaving 50 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP just last week, while Woot has "grade A" refurbished units on sale today only at a lower than ever price.





What we can certainly do is compare the killer new deal with previous sales organized by Woot on AirPods Pro refurbs, and yes, $149.99 marks a new all-time low for the industry-leading noise-cancelling earbuds in "full working condition."





This e-tailer is owned by none other than Amazon, mind you, and in addition to a standard 90-day limited warranty, you can also get free "standard" shipping (by February 23 at the time of this writing)... if you're a Prime member in a hurry to score these relatively good-looking and undeniably great-sounding puppies.





Don't forget that while Woot plans to keep the deal going all day today, that might not be possible depending on how many refurbished units are actually in stock. In other words, if you snooze, you may well end up losing your chance to snap up the AirPods Pro at what definitely looks like an unbeatable price... at least for now.





In case you're wondering, Samsung's top AirPods Pro alternatives right now are still stuck at their $200 regular price even after the entire Galaxy S21 family received its first round of deep cuts with no strings attached. The Galaxy Buds Pro are also far too young to be available in refurbished condition, so if you don't mind a 90-day warranty and a battery "tested to function at minimum 85% capacity", one could argue the AirPods Pro are a smarter buy today.





Normally priced at an arguably excessive $250, Apple 's most impressive true wireless earbuds to date have been deeply discounted a bunch of times over the last couple of months. That's naturally to be expected of a 2019-released gadget with a sequel most likely on the way , and it's also hardly surprising that every new deal seems to eclipse all previous ones of late.