Apple's AirPods Pro can be yours at a lower than ever price... if you hurry

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The newest promotion sees the AirPods Pro list price go all the way down to $149.99, although it's not entirely fair to compare this to Amazon's two most recent special offers. That's because the e-commerce giant currently charges $189.99 for a brand-new pair of these bad boys after shaving 50 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP just last week, while Woot has "grade A" refurbished units on sale today only at a lower than ever price.





What we can certainly do is compare the killer new deal with previous sales organized by Woot on AirPods Pro refurbs, and yes, $149.99 marks a new all-time low for the industry-leading noise-cancelling earbuds in "full working condition."





This e-tailer is owned by none other than Amazon, mind you, and in addition to a standard 90-day limited warranty, you can also get free "standard" shipping (by February 23 at the time of this writing)... if you're a Prime member in a hurry to score these relatively good-looking and undeniably great-sounding puppies.





Don't forget that while Woot plans to keep the deal going all day today, that might not be possible depending on how many refurbished units are actually in stock. In other words, if you snooze, you may well end up losing your chance to snap up the AirPods Pro at what definitely looks like an unbeatable price... at least for now.







