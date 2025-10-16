Another "free" phone deal proves too good to be true





What's the deal with this "free" phone ad?



If you’ve ever shopped for a new phone, you know the carrier deals can be a bit of a mess, especially when they throw around the word "free." This time, Verizon got caught in the crossfire. AT&T filed a challenge with the National Advertising Division (NAD) over a Verizon commercial for the new Google Pixel 10 Pro .



Before the NAD, an advertising watchdog, could even dive into the merits of the case, Verizon informed them it was permanently discontinuing the commercial. As a result, the NAD closed the case, which for compliance purposes, is the same as if they had ruled against Verizon .

Although the ad has been officially pulled, you can still (for now) watch the ad here





Why this carrier spat matters for you



This isn't just about two telecom giants bickering; it's a perfect example of why you have to be careful with carrier promotions. The word "free" almost always comes with a hefty asterisk. While AT&T played the hero here by calling out a competitor, let's be real—they run the exact same kind of promotions.



These "free phone" deals typically work by applying monthly bill credits over a 24 or 36-month contract. You're required to stick with a specific, often premium, unlimited plan for that entire duration. If you decide to switch carriers or downgrade your plan early, you'll suddenly owe the remaining balance on the "free" phone.





It’s a classic lock-in strategy used by all major carriers to keep you on their most profitable plans. So, while Verizon 's ad may have been a step too far in its vagueness, the underlying practice is standard across the industry.



Always read the fine print



This situation is just another Tuesday in the wireless world. Carrier advertising is often designed to be just enticing enough to get you in the door, leaving the important details buried in the fine print. Verizon pulling the ad was the right move, but it’s a shame it took a legal challenge from a direct competitor to make it happen.



Recommended Stories My personal advice? Treat every "free" phone offer with a healthy dose of skepticism. Before you sign anything, calculate the total cost over the entire contract period, including the expensive monthly plan you're tied to. Often, you might find that buying the phone unlocked and finding a more affordable plan actually saves you money in the long run. This incident is just one more reminder that when it comes to carrier deals, you have to be your own best advocate. This situation is just another Tuesday in the wireless world. Carrier advertising is often designed to be just enticing enough to get you in the door, leaving the important details buried in the fine print.pulling the ad was the right move, but it’s a shame it took a legal challenge from a direct competitor to make it happen.My personal advice? Treat every "free" phone offer with a healthy dose of skepticism. Before you sign anything, calculate the total cost over the entire contract period, including the expensive monthly plan you're tied to. Often, you might find that buying the phone unlocked and finding a more affordable plan actually saves you money in the long run. This incident is just one more reminder that when it comes to carrier deals, you have to be your own best advocate.







