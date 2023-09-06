Google releases Android 14 Beta 5.3 as the stable version of Android 14 is further delayed

Since this is called a "patch" by Google, the focus is on bug fixes and there are quite a few:

Fixed an issue where apps crashed in some cases after a CallStyle notification was posted.

Fixed various issues that could cause call or carrier service interruptions.

Fixed an issue where the system was using an inefficient path when placing CPU restrictions on apps running in the background.

Fixed issues with SurfaceFlinger that were causing a loss in system performance.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the taskbar sometimes turned invisible while interacting with it.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the animation on animated wallpapers stuttered when launching apps.

To install the update on your Pixel device, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.








