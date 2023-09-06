Google releases Android 14 Beta 5.3 as the stable version of Android 14 is further delayed
When Google surprised everyone by releasing Android 14 Beta 5.2 on August 25th instead of the final stable version of Android 14, we wrote at the end of the article, "The next Android 14 update should be the final stable release. We've said it in the past and we are bound to be right this time, right?" Uh, wrong. Google today released Android 14 Beta 5.3 which is build UPB5.230623.009.
Since this is called a "patch" by Google, the focus is on bug fixes and there are quite a few:
- Fixed an issue where apps crashed in some cases after a CallStyle notification was posted.
- Fixed various issues that could cause call or carrier service interruptions.
- Fixed an issue where the system was using an inefficient path when placing CPU restrictions on apps running in the background.
- Fixed issues with SurfaceFlinger that were causing a loss in system performance.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the taskbar sometimes turned invisible while interacting with it.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the animation on animated wallpapers stuttered when launching apps.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the interface layout was misaligned while customizing the Home screen.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the clock on the lock screen was flickering while animating.
- Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.
To install the update on your Pixel device, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions. The size of the update for my Pixel 6 Pro is 21.34MB.
Google releases Android 14 Beta 5.3
Will this be the final Beta update? Will the next Android 14 update be the eagerly awaited stable version of Android 14? We are already delayed as most expected the final update to be released in August. But certainly, this has to be-just has to be-the last Android 14 Beta update. At this point, we'd simply say that the stable version of Android 14 could arrive at any time.
