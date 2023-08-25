Google exterminates some bugs with the unexpected release of Android 14 Beta 5.2

The changelist includes:

Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.

Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device.

To install the update on your Pixel phone, tablet, or foldable device go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.





We have been expecting the final, stable version of Android 14 to be released in August, but with less than a week remaining in the month, we might have to wait until sometime in September for the official release of the next major Android build.



