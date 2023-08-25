Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Google exterminates some bugs with the unexpected release of Android 14 Beta 5.2
Even though it's Friday and it is the end of a week (with a three-day weekend in the U.S. a week away), Google has pushed out Android 14 Beta 5.2 for compatible Pixel phones (UPB5.230623.006), and for the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold (UPB5.230623.006.A1). The updates, which Google characterizes as "minor," come with the August 2023 security patch.

The changelist includes:

  • Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.
  • Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.
  • Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.
  • Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.
  • Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.
  • Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.
  • Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.
  • Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device.
To install the update on your Pixel phone, tablet, or foldable device go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.

We have been expecting the final, stable version of Android 14 to be released in August, but with less than a week remaining in the month, we might have to wait until sometime in September for the official release of the next major Android build.

We've said it before and we will say it again. The next Android 14 update should be the final stable release. We've said it in the past and we are bound to be right this time, right?

