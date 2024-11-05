Amazon's Prime Video service gets useful generative AI feature

Prime Video's new X-Ray Recaps feature | Image credits: Amazon

With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place

Prime Video's X-Ray experience | Image credits: Amazon











It’s also important to mention that X-Ray Recaps allows users to choose from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season. What makes this very useful is that it can do that very fast, and guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries. Prime Video users can take advantage of the new X-Ray Recaps feature at any time directly from the service’s detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience.It’s also important to mention that X-Ray Recaps allows users to choose from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season. By making use of a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker, the X-Ray Recaps feature is capable of analyzing various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialog, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations.