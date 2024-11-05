Amazon's Prime Video service gets useful generative AI feature
Prime Video's new X-Ray Recaps feature | Image credits: AmazonAmazon has just announced its recaps for TV shows will now be powered by AI. Other streaming services typically offer users the option to watch a short recap of a TV show they like before diving into a new season, but Amazon is going a little bit further with the newly announced X-Ray Recaps.
So, first of all, Amazon says that Prime Video’s new X-Ray Recaps doesn’t contain spoilers. As a generative-powered feature, X-Ray Recaps is capable of creating short summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and parts of episodes.
All these are personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching, something that traditional recaps don’t offer. X-Ray Recaps provide short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, along with other details that can be accessed at any point during one’s viewing experience.
“With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place,” said Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video.
The new AI-powered feature uses Amazon’s Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI apps with foundational models.
Prime Video's X-Ray experience | Image credits: Amazon
By making use of a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker, the X-Ray Recaps feature is capable of analyzing various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialog, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations.
What makes this very useful is that it can do that very fast, and guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries. Prime Video users can take advantage of the new X-Ray Recaps feature at any time directly from the service’s detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience.
It’s also important to mention that X-Ray Recaps allows users to choose from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season.
