Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Amazon's Prime Video service gets useful generative AI feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Amazon
Prime Video's new AI recap feature
Prime Video's new X-Ray Recaps feature | Image credits: Amazon
Amazon has just announced its recaps for TV shows will now be powered by AI. Other streaming services typically offer users the option to watch a short recap of a TV show they like before diving into a new season, but Amazon is going a little bit further with the newly announced X-Ray Recaps.

So, first of all, Amazon says that Prime Video’s new X-Ray Recaps doesn’t contain spoilers. As a generative-powered feature, X-Ray Recaps is capable of creating short summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and parts of episodes.

All these are personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching, something that traditional recaps don’t offer. X-Ray Recaps provide short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, along with other details that can be accessed at any point during one’s viewing experience.

With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place,” said Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video.

The new AI-powered feature uses Amazon’s Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI apps with foundational models.

Amazon Prime Video X-Ray experience

Prime Video's X-Ray experience | Image credits: Amazon

By making use of a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker, the X-Ray Recaps feature is capable of analyzing various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialog, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations.

What makes this very useful is that it can do that very fast, and guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries. Prime Video users can take advantage of the new X-Ray Recaps feature at any time directly from the service’s detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience.

It’s also important to mention that X-Ray Recaps allows users to choose from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless