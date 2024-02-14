Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon Prime Video forces customers to pay extra for Dolby Vision/Atmos

After it recently introduced ads into the viewing experience of US subscribers and getting sued for that, Amazon continues to adjust its offering in order to force people to pay more for features that they already had for free or included in their current subscription tier.

Two features that were previously available with the ad-supported Prime Video tier, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, have been removed recently. Customers who want a better viewing experience will now have to pay $2.99 to get both these features and remove the ads.

The US-based streaming service confirmed to The Verge that Dolby Vision and Atmos are no longer available for on the ad-supported tier: “Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities are only available on the ad free option, on relevant titles.”

Currently, Prime Video’s cheapest plan costs $8.99, but you’ll be seeing ads, and you won’t have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For an extra $2.99, you can completely remove the ads and get both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos features.

