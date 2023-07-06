Amazon's old but gold Fire HD 8 (2020) is a pre-Prime Day 2023 must-buy at this price





Yes, you only need to cough up 30 bucks right now for an Amazon-made 8-incher with an HD screen, "all-day" battery life, and a few other decent features, and although Woot's killer new special offer is technically scheduled to run for a full five days, we highly doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 2.0GHz Processor, 8-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Support, 2MP Front and Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p HD Video Recording, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Port, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black, Ad-Supported, Amazon Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $29 99 Buy at Woot Fire HD 8 2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Prime Membership Required $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





That's because there's only one black 32GB model on sale at this incredibly low price, and something tells us the Amazon-owned e-tailer doesn't have the number of units in stock required to handle your demand for more than a few hours. A day tops.





Granted, this is not the latest Fire HD 8 edition we're talking about here, but rather the 2020 generation with a slightly humbler quad-core (rather than hexa-core) processor under its hood. Perhaps more importantly, you'll have to be okay with an ad-supported "Amazon refurbished" device in the aforementioned single color option and single storage variant if you want to spend just $29.99 for an Android-based slate with hands-free Alexa assistance... and no Google Play access.





That may sound like an absolute deal breaker for many prospective buyers, but you do get the same 90-day warranty here as with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit, and that should appease at least some of your concerns.





The 2020-released Amazon Fire HD 8 is still a decent candidate for the title of best budget tablet out there in 2023, mind you, promising to last up to 12 hours between charges in normal "mixed" use while packing... just 2 gigs of RAM and offering easy microSD expansion for digital hoarders dissatisfied with the 32GB internal storage space.





Somewhat surprisingly, this excellent refurbished Woot promotion is going strong and holding steady around 24 hours after its debut, and now you can choose between it and Amazon's own Prime Day 2023 deal for the newer 2022 generation with a little extra processing power and battery life. That one is of course available brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged at a cool 45 percent discount from a regular starting price of $99.99, which obviously means you're still looking at spending a lot less at Woot for a 2020 refurb.